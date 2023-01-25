The Queen Who Never Was, and the dragonrider of Meleys has become a favourite character from House of the Dragon. After watching her give advice to Rhaenyra and ask Alicent why she has never considered the throne for herself, fans have begun to wonder what happens to the character in the future, and some theories are… Interesting. A few fans think that Princess Rhaenys Targaryen might have become the Night Queen.

Who is the Night Queen?

The Night Queen was a legendary figure whose story is well-known by those living in the Seven Kingdoms. She was more than likely a female White Walker found by a Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. After travelling through the Haunted Forest, the Lord Commander met and fell in love with a woman unlike anything he’d ever seen. He described her as having skin that “was cold as ice” and “as white as the moon”. She also had “eyes like blue stars”, a trait Game of Thrones fans know well to belong to the White Walkers.

After promising his soul to her, the commander brought the White Walker across the wall. He declared himself as the Night’s King, made her the Night Queen and then bound the men of the Night’s Watch to him and his queen through sorcery. The two ruled over the wall for thirteen long years before the Free Folk rallied against them.

The King of the North (known as Brandon the Breaker) and the King-Beyond-the-Wall (Joramun) joined forces to help their people. Together they took out the Night’s King and his White Walker and freed the Night’s Watch from their rule. Brandon the Breaker is responsible for the death of the Night Queen. They learned quickly after that the two had been making human sacrifices to the White Walkers.

Following the Night’s King and Night Queen’s defeat, the Night’s Watch was declared a politically neutral group, a strictly enforced rule. They were to serve as the guardians over the realm of men, not as rulers of the Wall.

Is Rhaenys Targaryen the Night Queen?

Rhaenys is a fantastic character whose rule as queen would have led to fewer problems for Westeros. While it is nice to imagine that she could eventually become queen over something, no matter how unconventional the means of getting there are, her being the Night Queen is impossible.

The biggest problem with this theory is the timeline of events. The Night’s Watch was established around 8000 BC, a little after the end of the Long Night, and the Night Queen was given her title shortly after this. Given that Rhaenys was born a couple of years after this in 74 AC unless she found a way to travel back in time, the Red Queen would never become the Night Queen.

As much fun as it is to imagine time travelling White Walkers, I think House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are complicated enough as it is.

What do you think about Princess Rhaenys Targaryen as the Night Queen?