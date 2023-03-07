With all the news about Deadpool 3 circling recently, fans are getting increasingly excited, and some have taken to different social media sites to voice their thoughts on what might happen in the film. One Reddit user, in particular, believed that because of the path the previous two movies had taken, the logical next step would be Deadpool becoming a villain in Deadpool 3.

Fans Suspect that Deadpool Will Be the Villain

A couple of days ago, the Redditor u/GavinBelsonsAlexa discussed his theories for Deadpool 3 and what they thought would happen in the 2024 Marvel film:

“I believe that the main antagonist of Deadpool 3 is going to be Deadpool. I think this because it would fir three different patterns that seem on-brand for the series so far: the thematic arc, the real world meta-narrative arc, and the ‘in comics’ meta-narrative arc.”

They went on to explain that the first movie had followed the narrative of a love story, and the second had been about starting a family, so it would only make sense if the third movie were about empty nesting. Since the last film, it is possible that most of the team Wade built up in Deadpool 2 has gone their separate ways or been written out of the story, leaving him behind.

They also reminded fans that Juggernaut had ripped Deadpool in half in Deadpool 2. His team recovers his top half and takes him home to regrow, but we don’t see what happens to his bottom half.

“I think the bottom half also recovered, giving us Evil Deadpool. I think Emma Corrin is going to play some [version] of Allison Kemp who has been gathering the various parts of Deadpool that get scattered across battlefields in the last few movies, and she has let them grow together into a sort of Frankenstein monster. And I think ultimate that is the enemy that Deadpool and Wolverine are trying to put a stop to: their own legacies that they left behind.”

They finished by saying, “Plus, if Evil Deadpool grew from the bottom half of Deadpool, there will absolutely be a joke about how he left his behind behind.” It doesn’t seem all that unlikely that Deadpool would be a villain in his own movie.

Ryan Reynold’s Future as Deadpool

Some fans are worried that Deadpool 3 might be the last time we see Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool, which would be sad given that he is the best version of the character. These worries sparked from the news that Hugh Jackman had discussed being done with Wolverine and told fans that he would only be coming back for the upcoming movie.

Reynolds has many projects lined up, meaning he might not have time to put on the mask of the chimichanga-loving, fourth-wall-breaking, katana-wielding merc with a mouth. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be back. Until all the multiversal chaos of the MCU settles down (and maybe even after), we’ll probably still see Reynolds’ Deadpool stick his head into the universe now and then, even if it is just to microwave his lunch while other heroes are arguing.

