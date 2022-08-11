A fan has built his video game version of Attack on Titan, and it’s pretty good. Check out the trailer below.

There have been a few official Attack on Titan video games, a mini-series that saw releases in 2013, 2016, and 2018, but they have always been criticised that they have never managed to fully capture the speed and scale of the anime. Attack on Titan fans’ prayers has been answered as one indie developer has made his version of the game and released it for free.

Free to Play

Indie Developer Swammy detailed in a video on his YouTube channel the story of the development of his little project, explaining that it all started as a little fun experiment for himself in early 2021, but blew up when he took his girlfriend’s advice and posted a short gameplay video on TikTok. He received an overwhelmingly positive response, and it inspired him to not only continue to develop the demo but to release it as a free-to-play game for fans like himself.

First, he built on the foundation of swinging through the city, added some Titans to go up against, and after a disastrous mix-up, added a co-op multiplayer mode. By Mid-2022, the project had millions of views on social media and hundreds of thousands of downloads.

Better than Official Games?

The main appeal of Swammy’s Attack on Titan game over the official releases is the organic feel of the swinging system, as the official releases never quite got it right. Swammy’s game’s mechanics are considerably faster and freer than the official releases and have been compared to the recent Spider-Man games, especially in third-person perspective (as Swammy’s AoT can be played in either first or third-person perspectives) and is a huge compliment to his work.

@JakeSucky sings the game’s praises on Twitter, saying: “This guy built his own free-to-play game based off Attack on Titan in a little over a year…you can fight titans, train, sandbox and speedrun. It now has over 10 million downloads.”

Where the Project is Now

The fan-made Attack on Titan video game project has just blown up once again after Swammy announced that the whole endeavour is getting a revamp as he attempts to port the game over to Unreal Engine 5. The game is currently available on both PC and Android, although the developer has mentioned that for his sanity he will only be continuing to work on the PC version.

One might think that it is the difficulty of developing the game for two different platforms that might be endangering his sanity, and that assumption would be wrong. The Android version is now in its final build after Swammy received “constant harassment and threats” that completely uninspired him and gave him “zero reasons to continue working on it, for my mental health.”

Thankfully these threats and comments have not hurt his enthusiasm for the PC version and he will be continuing to develop it further on his own, as a free project.

Have you tried the free-to-play Attack on Titan game?