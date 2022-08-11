A team of fans are working on their own animated Star Wars KOTOR using Unreal Engine’s Virtual Production, and, so far, the trailer looks amazing.

Star Wars fans are never starved for content with the multitude of Disney+ series that already exist and are cropping up more and more often, and it seems like Disney+ has no intention of stopping any time soon.

Speaking of which, the three-part premiere of Andor will be released next month, which will be followed by the rest of the first season and a confirmed second season.

There have also been some rumours that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis could be getting his very own live-action show in the future, as well as other calls from fans to give more and more characters their spinoffs.

One of the latest additions to the Star Wars franchise sees Kiersten White’s Star Wars: Padawan added to Disney’s roster of content and has many fans turning pages to see the origins of the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi, since his spinoff series. Some fans and critics found the book polarizing as it implies that the protagonist could be bi-sexual, upsetting fans who are tired of Disney trying to be retroactively inclusive.

Fan-Made Knights of the Old Republic

An incredibly talented team of fans are working together to make their own animated Knights of the Old Republic series using Unreal Engine’s Virtual Production, which recently released a trailer for the first episode, The Spire, and honestly, the KOTOR series is looking amazing so far.

The one-minute and sixteen-second KOTOR trailer is beautifully done, and looks incredibly professional, down to the textures of hair, and skin, as well as small details like blood splatters. The visuals have a quality comparable to Mass Effect 3 which is a massive compliment considering that came out of a AAA company, and this is a team of fans.

The score of the trailer does a lovely job of creating urgency and makes fans super excited for the release of the series itself.

Fan Response to a Fan-Made Series

Fans have been pouring out their support for the project.

Fan Stuart Shaw wrote: “This looks way better than I could have imagined it! […] Seeing the recreation/rebirth of these beloved Star Wars characters and the amount of love and attention to detail being put into this project is phenomenal. I don’t care how long this project takes; take your time and keep making this right!”

Many fans agree that the team needs to take all the time they need rather than rush the release of the project. There is currently no scheduled release window for the fan-made Star Wars KOTOR series but fans can support the project on Patron to get early access to updates.

While fan creations are not something new to the world of entertainment, to see fans making something of this calibre is inspirational, and we can’t wait to see the project once it is released, which is likely to just keep going up from here.

Will you be supporting this Fan-Made Knights of the Old Republic series? What did you think of the KOTOR trailer?