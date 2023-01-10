The recent news that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over at DC Studios cemented the reality for many DC fans that the Snyderverse was now just a fantasy. And although fans have been pushing for the continuation of the Snyderverse, Gunn and Safran’s soft reboot of the DCU should prove that this is nearly impossible. And to top things off, fans were further disappointed to find out that Ben Affleck would not be reprising his role as Batman outside of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash films in 2023, which will officially mark the end of the old DCEU. But there is hope for fans to see Ben Affleck reprise the DCEU Batman role, which was provided as a fan-made motion comic, Night of the Batman.

Night of the Batman is the name of a motion comic created by artist Aaron S Bailey. It was made so that fans could see Ben Affleck reprise the role of Batman in the style of a standalone film. This follows fans’ disappointment at the news that there would no longer be a Batman solo film starring the actor. And this was further solidified by the news that Gunn and Safran would be going ahead with the soft reboot of the DCU.

What will the motion comic be about?

The comic will use 3D modelling in a four-part motion comic that will see Ben Affleck as Batman within the Snyderverse. The artist recently released a teaser poster for the comic and a synopsis of the plot on Twitter. It reads as follows:

“As darkness falls on Gotham, Batman is presented with an ultimatum; Solve a twisted puzzle laid out by a new foe or fight through the hell of an unleashed Arkham.”

And the tweet read:

“I’m proud to unveil the first official teaser poster for #NightOfTheBatman 🦇

Coming in 2023.”

The user attached the teaser poster, which showcased Batman overlooking Gotham City. There is a crashed vehicle on fire that sees the smoke form a pair of glowing, orange eyes in the sky. There was a follow-up comment by Bailey in which he credits the poster artist as @StrangeSJP.

He also noted the massive response that the post garnered and said:

“With the massive response and hype, I’m taking extra time to make this even better. This project was already in the early stages but I wanted to at least leave you all with a poster for now. Expect some slower updates for a while we make something incredible.”

Clarity on Ben Affleck’s Future with Warner Bros

There was some speculation on whether Gunn might recast Affleck as the caped hero, but ultimately, Gunn confirmed that this would not happen. However, he did imply that Affleck still has a future with Warner Bros, but his next film will see him in the director’s seat.

Initially, Affleck announced that he was writing and directing his own Batman film, which unfortunately did not come to pass due to personal issues. To make matters worse, there was also a lack of satisfaction with Joss Whedon and the filming of Justice League. And while this is all disappointing news for fans, at least there are still people who care about what said fans want, such as Aaron Bailey.

Are you excited about Night of the Batman, the motion comic book featuring Ben Affleck’s DCEU Batman?