Another day, another Flash movie rumour. Thankfully, the new reports are positive. It seems the upcoming DCEU movie is actually very good.

Sources from within Warner Bros. chatted to WorldofReel.com and have said that staff are becoming more unsure of the direction that Warner Bros. Discovery is heading since CEO David Zaslav signed on. Back in July, it was reported that the new CEO rejected a pitch for a new Clint Eastwood movie, a franchise that has found its home at Warner Bros. for more than fifty years.

As it is, many movies and series have seen cancellation under the direction of new CEO such as Batgirl, The Wonder Twins, and The Flash announcing its final season (which at the very least gets some closure). There are now rumours that Zaslav is not too happy with what he has seen of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, but thankfully not so much so that they are considering cancelling it.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller has been accused of assault, felony burglary, grooming a minor, and more, and has gotten away with little more than a slap on the wrist from the higher-ups at WBD, as their movie stays put despite the allegations against them. Zaslav is known to be a big fan of The Flash and seems to be supporting the movie despite the controversy that Miller has found themselves embroiled in.

The Flash movie is still set for its release on 23 June 2023, despite the budget having supposedly skyrocketed to close to US$300 million.

Best Test Screening Score

The Flash movie is being directed by Andrés Muschietti and is claimed to be one of the better DCEU movies that test screeners have seen. Speaking of test screening, the recent 08.11.22 test screening has simply enhanced the studio’s confidence in the movie as an insider shared that The Flash earned the highest test score rating in DCEU history, even higher than Snyder’s DCEU movies.

According to watchers, Miller is said to be perfect in the role. This, combined with the fact that the controversial star is in so many of the scenes that a reshoot would be impossible, may contribute to the reasons why WBD is allowing them to continue unscathed.

The Flash also marks Michael Keaton’s highly anticipated and grand return to the role of Batman, as he is said to play a very important role in the plot of the movie, appearing in more than half of the film’s 140-minute run time.

Pictures have shown three versions of the flash, as he messes with the space-time continuum to change the past and bring back his mother, allowing him to see past heroes like a CGI-ed version of Christopher Reeves’ Superman, Adam West’s Batman, Helen Slater’s Supergirl, and Linda Carter’s Wonder Woman. There have also been reports of cameos from Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa. Things must get funky as that counts three different versions of Batman and two versions of Wonder Woman.

Insiders have called The Flash “humorous, thrilling, and emotional” so let’s hope that the movie is good enough to help the rest of us forget about all the controversies surrounding Miller long enough to enjoy the movie.

What do you think about the fact that The Flash movie has scored the highest test screening score in DCEU history?