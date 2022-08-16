Ezra Miller has officially broken their silence following the many legal controversies that they are facing currently and has confirmed that they are now seeking professional treatment.

Since non-binary actor Ezra Miller was cast as Barry Allen in the DC Extended Universe for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2014, The Flash movie has been slowly in the works. Enduring countless delays and interchanging several directors and screenwriters, it wasn’t until Andy Muschietti, famous for his contributions to IT, got on board that The Flash film finally went to principal photography before wrapping just last year, in late 2021.

The movie was originally slated for release in 2018 but faced many delays and changes and it was thought that the delay for this year, June 1, 2022, was the last, however since multiple allegations have sprung up regarding Ezra Miller’s behaviour, the release date has once again been postponed to June 23, 2023.

Allegations Against Ezra Miller

The star has been a hot topic in media recently, with new allegations against him popping up almost daily. The allegations first started with a series of arrests in Hawaii, assault allegations outside of a bar in Iceland, allegations of grooming a minor and her parents filing a protection order against them, they were more recently charged with felony burglary and cited to appear in court later this year, and Vermont Child Services are involving the actor in an investigation, looking for a mother and three children who were last said to have been living with the non-binary star at their farm in Vermont.

Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav reportedly shared three possible scenarios for moving forward, as many fans were wondering if the star’s actions would end with the cancellation of The Flash movie altogether. It was supposedly recommended that these were the solutions:

One is that if Ezra Miller sought professional help, and provided a public statement regarding this, they could remain part of press tours and promotions and the movie could continue as planned.

Secondly, if Miller decided not to see help, they would not be included in any press tours or promotions, however, the movie could continue as planned, without their presence.

The last scenario suggested was that if Ezra Miller’s behaviour continued the way it was and did not improve, The Flash movie would be scrapped in its entirety.

Silence Finally Broken

The 29-year-old Canadian actor has finally broken their silence, as they have not given a public statement since the first allegations began to crop up. Their statement was shared with Variety, provided by one of the actor’s representatives, apologizing for their actions and opening up about the time of crisis they have found themselves in.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Reportedly, WBD is supporting Miller’s decision to seek professional help, especially as it was one of their three strategies for moving forward. This has not cleared up what this will mean for the movie going forward, although it seems that it shouldn’t be cancelled as the principal actor is seeking help in accordance with what WBD wanted. Although it seems that the movie won’t be scrapped altogether, it remains to be seen whether WBD will invite Ezra Miller back to the set for future projects.

We’re glad that Ezra Miller is finally seeking treatment for his mental issues. But is it a little too late?