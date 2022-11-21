There’s something to be said about setting a game about a vampire hunter in a western setting. In many ways, Evil West is the video game that could have come from the mind of John Carpenter. The intriguing premise already perks the ears up and the pre-release footage stirred up some excitement – but does the third-person shooter deliver the blood, spills, and thrills or does it suck more than its bloodsucking in-game creatures?

Dying ain’t much of a living, boy

In Evil West, the Rentier Institute is the monster-hunting organisation that keeps an eye over the frontiers. Players will meet Jesse Rentier: the lead character of this story. Think of Jesse as a Clint Eastwood-type of protagonist – few words but a whole lot of fight in him.

The gameplay takes place throughout the Old West as Jesse needs to punch, shoot, and maim a variety of ghoulish enemies and bosses. While he has the expected pistols and shotguns locked and locked, he also holds a powerful gauntlet on his arm that allows for several different abilities, depending on the progression throughout the game and the unlocking of the skills tree. For example, the electrified gauntlet possesses the ability to electrocute or suck in enemies for closer combat. By utilising different combos, players will be able to unleash unique damage and gory damage on their opponents. One of the funniest moments is when Jesse hits outlaws so hard that their hats fly off – don’t know why, but it looks hilarious every time.

While the gameplay mechanics might feel slow or underpowered at first, this dramatically changes by the second mission when the game truly comes to life. This is where Evil West becomes the perfect merger of Devil May Cry and God of War, as it requires an innovative fighting approach as the enemies become harder and their hordes grow.

A hell of a high noon

Make no mistake about it, Evil West looks fantastic and runs well at 60 FPS. It combines the hellish and great-looking creature designs with the sweltering and dusty scenery. It’s clear a lot of time went into the little details of every mission, including the tumbleweeds and scurrying spiders in some missions.

The only main issue is the camera angles in certain areas. When surrounded by multiple enemies in a constricted environment, the camera does become slightly pesky and requires some quick thinking on the player’s part to avoid being destroyed by the foes. It’s a minor gripe and not something that’s too prevalent, fortunately.

Evil West doesn’t spend time waiting around

Developer Flying Wild Hog has confirmed Evil West takes 10 to 15 hours to complete, and it’s an accurate estimate of how long the game should take most players. While this might sound short to most players who expect about 40 hours nowadays, this shortened game length actually suits this title. It’s a fun, easy-to-pick-up game that doesn’t try to overcomplicate matters too much or try to be everything to everyone. It certainly has an old-school appeal to it, as it shares more in common with games of the past than current ones. Plus, there’s the opportunity to play co-op and experience the game on different difficulties, so there is some genuine replay value here.