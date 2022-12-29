Movano is set to release a smart ring specifically for women. The Evie Smart Ring is an exciting prospect as such a thing has yet to exist. Furthermore, the fact that the target audience for the ring is primarily women makes it that much better. In addition, the usual path that is taken with products such as these is that a group of men will decide what works best for women, with little to no input from the public. However, this device is unique because the company gathered information from women on how to improve the device. They looked at aspects of woman’s daily lives by going out and speaking to them. They even gathered the name from women’s opinions.

The Evie Smart Ring is set to be a game-changer in terms of health and fitness. The company has designed it to be cheap and effective and will not include a subscription. The device’s name is derived from the word ‘evidence’ as the main goal is to deliver accurate and trusted information about women’s bodies. This is an exciting breakthrough in terms of technology, and this article will further explore what makes the device so extraordinary.

Is the Device FDA Approved?

The Evie Smart Ring is currently in the process of gaining approval from the FDA as it is a product that will gather and store medical information from various parties. And to meet the FDA approval standards, the device has to endure a series of tests that will look at the different things that happen when wearing such a device on your body. For one, they have to do toxicology tests to check that the device is compatible with all skin types, as some are more sensitive than others.

Furthermore, they must ensure that the hardware used aligns with the expectations of the FDA approval guidelines. This means they will review their chipset, materials, and functions as they further develop the device.

They also must ensure that the Evie Smart Ring provides clear and accurate information to its users and therefore have performed blood oxygen tests in which the device performed well. And they have tried and tested the apparatus on multiple skin tones to ensure that it works the way it should while remaining inclusive of every skin tone and type.

What Features Can Be Expected From The Device?

Evie differs from Fitbit and Apple Watches in that it is designed to incorporate women’s everyday lifestyles into its system. After speaking to thousands of women, Movano concluded that women use the world as their gym. This means that even outside the gym, they live active lifestyles that involve more than work, school, and taking care of children. As a result, the company wants to ensure that every activity women participate in throughout the day will be included in the device’s data.

The Evie Smart Ring will be more relaxed than other fitness trackers and can track specific activities through frequent biometric readings. Furthermore, it will follow things other trackers do, such as heart rate, sleep cycles, calories burned, steps, and even the distance travelled in a day. What makes it unique is that it will also be able to track women’s moods, ovulation, and menstrual cycles.

The ring offers a sleek, simple metal design. It provides a gap for adjustability in case your fingers swell or you lose weight. It will be available in three colours: rose gold, gold, and silver, ranging between sizes 5 and 11. Unfortunately, the device will only be released in 2023 in the US before expanding to other countries.

The best part? They plan to retail the Evie Smart Ring for under $300 with no subscription.

Are you excited about the Evie smart ring?