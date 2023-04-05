The second trailer for Barbie was released recently, and fans are loving it. Everything from Barbie’s permanently pointed feet to her perfectly styled hair to her bright pink car immediately made many people feel nostalgic. They were reminded of their childhoods and the many adventures they used to take with their Barbie dolls. While many of the references made were easy to pick up on and quickly pulled a laugh, there were some sets in the background that you might have missed upon first watching the trailer.

Everything is Plastic

Everyone knows that everything about Barbie’s world is plastic. If you look at the trailer’s background details, you can see that the producers took that idea and ran with it—everything from an oversized hair brush to palm trees to the waves on the beach is very clearly plastic.

Certain mannerisms of Barbie also reference the fact that she’s made out of plastic, such as the way she stands and the stiff way she sits while going down the slide attached to her home.

Barbie’s many occupations

If there’s one thing Barbie it’s best known for, it’s her many occupations. When the doll was first released, she was a teenage fashion model, but since then, she has done much more, her resume growing as women became more prominent in the workforce.

Several of her occupations are seen in the trailer and the series of promotional posters for Barbie. Ana Cruz Kayne’s Barbie is a Supreme Court Justice, Alexandra Shipp’s Barbie is a celebrated author, and Emma Mackey’s Barbie received a Nobel Prize in Physics. Issa Rae’s Barbie is President, proudly proclaimed by her sash.

Reminders of How We Treated Our Barbies

Many of us who played with Barbies will remember the rough way we used to play with them. If we weren’t chopping up their hair in hopes that it would grow back, we were scribbling all over their faces, and Kate McKinnon’s Splits Barbie is the perfect depiction of that.

Her outfit is a crazy collection of outfits that look like they’ve been splattered with ink. Her face has been decorated with coloured pencil lines, and her hair, which is chopped short and styled to look like the haphazard mess that many Barbie owners know all too well, has an assortment of lighter blues and pinks in it.

The Wizard of Oz Posters in the Background

As Barbie drives down the street in Barbie Land, she passes a cinema boasting showings for The Wizard of Oz (1939). This may be a reference to the experiences that Barbie will go through as she enters a new world and how they are very similar to Dorothy’s adventures in Oz.

She learns to adjust to the world, makes new friends and eventually returns to her home.

TL;DR A new Barbie trailer was released recently.

It featured many references to the doll’s lore and how young Barbie owners treated their dolls.

Barbie and Ken’s adventures in the real world are going to be very entertaining.

