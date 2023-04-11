Looking for an MDK video game reboot? Let’s discuss everything we want to see in a new MDK game, from updated graphics and gameplay mechanics to fresh storylines and immersive worlds. Get ready to jump back into the action-packed world of MDK and explore all the features that fans are hoping to see in a reboot.

Shiny Entertainment was responsible for many popular titles in the 1990s and early 2000s. They created video games such as Earthworm Jim, Messiah, Sacrifice and Enter the Matrix, all of which contained elements of the company’s signature humour. MDK was one of their best games that was way ahead of its time and competitors, running at a consistent speed of 30 FPS with some great 3D graphics. Of course, the game garnered a large fanbase at the time, with many now remembering the game fondly. And even today, the game still holds up with its fun gameplay that you can get through in five hours.

And with the number of remakes and reboots we have seen in the gaming industry, it has brought this 1997 classic back onto our radar. As such, the game has great potential to succeed in the modern gaming industry and will undoubtedly bring in many new players. OG players of the game will surely be ecstatic to see this third-person shooter with updated graphics and much more levels. But the prospect of a reboot brings up so many questions. For example, will Amazon Games Studios take on the project? What will the narrative of the game be? Will we follow the same characters? Let’s take a look at what an MDK reboot could look like.

What is the Game About?

MDK is a third-person shooter that centres around an alien invasion wherein intruders try to strip Earth of all its natural resources. These aliens come in the form of giant mining vehicles the size of an entire city and are called ‘Minecrawlers’. In their mission to steal all of Earth’s resources, they destroy any cities and people who try and stop them or get in their way. Doctor Fluke Hawkins and his janitor, Kurt, both reside in a space station the Doctor built before the events of the invasion. Wanting to escape his critics on Earth, Doctor Hawkins does what any sane person would do and moves to space.

He takes his six-legged robotic dog named Bones along for the ride, too. And as it turns out, Kurt seems to be the last hope for humanity and decides to intervene. With the aid of his boss (who happens to be an inventor and scientist), Kurt must infiltrate each Minecrawler wearing a special recoil suit. Once inside, he must fight his way to the pilot, kill them and then return to the Jim Dandy space station before jumping into the next mission. With only six chapters, the game is relatively short but still makes for an enjoyable experience.

A second game was released three years later, in July 2000. MDK 2 picks up immediately after the events of the first game, with Kurt believing he has destroyed the final Minecrawler. Unfortunately, this is not the case as Kurt, Doctor Hawkins, and Max (Bones’ new name) discover there is one more Minecrawler left. Naturally, the heroic janitor infiltrates the ship in an attempt to finally end the alien invasion. Upon destroying the ship and returning to the Jim Dandy, Kurt is kidnapped by a giant alien called Shwang Shwing. A series of events leads to the discovery of the real villain behind it all, Emperor Zizzy Ballooba, who ordered an attack on Earth out of boredom. The trio manage to defeat the aliens before returning home to Earth, the Doctor’s colleagues no longer shun him, and Kurt now a celebrity.

What Storyline Would the MDK Reboot Follow?

As the game’s storyline is a huge part of why the game was so enjoyable, it would make sense for a reboot to follow a similar plot. However, a few inconsistencies in the plot could be fixed, such as the alien’s motives. Although Ballooba turns out to be the big bad in the second game, his motives do not align with the alien’s actions on Earth. For example, what would they need the resources if he only invades out of boredom? Small details such as those could be fixed, but the game would benefit from maintaining its chaotic nature in an updated version.

Furthermore, combining the two games into a singular narrative can also prove beneficial for the plot. As it stands, the only complaint thus far is how short the gameplay is. Of course, these combined narratives would easily solve this problem. It would mean there are more missions and boss fights added into the mix.

What was the Original MDK Gameplay Like?

Kurt will freefall to Earth wearing his special suit when beginning a new mission. The Minecrawlers will fire missiles at him that he must dodge until he lands on the ship. From here, he will fight his way through waves of enemies consisting of drones, grunts, tanks, robots, and spaceships. Kurt also must solve puzzles as he makes his way through the ship, adding an extra layer of fun to the gaming experience. At the end of each stage, there will be a boss fight for the respective Minecrawler you are attempting to take down. A large part of the gameplay is very dependent on sniping, which is one of the more unique aspects of the game. You can acquire different types of sniper ammo, such as sniper grenades or homing ammo, all of which assist you and make it easier to take down your enemies.

With sniping, you can use the 100x zoom mode and see your enemies clearly. Furthermore, the game provides precise aim of your enemies, even going so far as to bring up a HUD when in sniper mode. Here, you can see your health, the zoom level you are using and the type of ammunition. Similarly, you get access to bullet cams which show you exactly where each shot has landed as it tracks the bullets. Furthermore, the grunt generator is another unique factor that can be found within the game. This machine keeps spawning enemies, and your only means of passing is to destroy it completely. Lastly, you can get special weapons, health pick-ups and overcome platform obstacles by using your suit’s cool parachute-like feature that helps you glide from high places.

As a side note, each level in the game was created by a different designer, giving their own unique feel to the stage. The second game differs slightly from the first, with MDK 2 offering three playable characters (Kurt, Bones/Max, and Doctor Hawkins). As with any game, each character has their own strengths and weaknesses, making for an interesting experience each time. While the first game was mostly action and guns blazing, MDK 2 tones this down very slightly and includes more puzzle and platform elements. These upgrades were met with positive reviews, with the game still holding an extremely high rating on Steam.

Should the Reboot Maintain These Gameplay Elements?

Well, a significant reason why fans fell in love with the game was because of its unique gameplay attributes. Therefore, it would be within the best interests of the theoretical company to maintain many of the original aspects. For example, with the Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 remakes, Capcom retained many of the games’ nostalgic elements. Of course, they updated the technical aspects of the games, such as the graphics, FPS, sound, and camera angles. A similar approach could be taken with this gem, resulting in a fun and modern take on the 1997 classic.

Who Would Take on the Project of an MDK Reboot?

Despite MDK being the creation of Nick Bruty, Shiny Entertainment no longer exists. Or rather, the company has been merged many times, with the result being Amazon Game Studios. Ideally, having the original creator and company work on a reboot would have been preferable. However, Nick is still around in the gaming industry, with him being involved in creating 2019’s MediEvil. This means there is a chance the video game developer may still hop on the bandwagon to reboot this unique gaming series. And as far as studios go, Amazon Games is most recognised for their online multiplayer game, New World, released in 2021. And while the game has above-average ratings, it could have been better.

Some other great options for a reboot could span from Sony to Valve. And since MDK was released as Shiny Entertainment’s first PC game, having a company like Valve work on a reboot would be poetic. However, a reboot does not necessarily have to come from a huge corporation and can easily be sourced from an indie company like Tarsier Studios (Little Nightmares). But this is all speculation at this point, and undoubtedly many fans of the OG game will have varying opinions on who they believe should reboot the game. However, a quick scroll through many gaming forums will inform you that a lot of fans do not care who reboots the game as long as it is rebooted.

How Likely is it for MDK to Receive a Reboot or Remake?

As it stands, there has not been much talk surrounding the game at all in recent years. In fact, the only things that come up when doing a Google search on an MDK reboot are social media threads and forums begging for a reboot. With so little coverage on the game, it is very unlikely that it will ever see a reboot. However, that is not to say some obscure game developers might not surprise everyone with an announcement for a remake in the next few years. But that is all wishful thinking for now. Only time will tell whether fans may see more from this revolutionary 3D game anytime soon.

Would you like to see an MDK game reboot?