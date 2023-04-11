As the professional and avid gaming scene in South Africa continues to grow, so do the added peripherals and equipment to support it. As a result, we’ve seen more brands enter the market across many products, adding range and competition for all gamers. For example, Ergotherapy was released in South Africa a few years ago, with a range of office chairs designed by physiotherapists. The brand recently launched a new line of gaming chairs, the Ergotherapy Ergo-G.

RELATED: Raidmax DK925 ARGB Gaming Chair – A Lighting Extravaganza

While it may not be a significant talking point for many gamers, the gaming chair is crucial to the setup. This is especially true if you spend long hours in front of your gaming rig honing your skills and competing online. Comfort is key. It’s not every day you get to review a gaming chair. The difficulties in the logistics make it one of the least-reviewed products for gamers. So, I was happy to jump on the opportunity to see the latest out there regarding gaming chair options.

Design and Build

Ergotherapy aims to bring orthopaedic support to their range of gaming chairs. Physios have designed the range to reduce back pain among gamers. It offers many adjustments to get you in that perfect position, specific to each user.

The Ergo-G offers the basic adjustments you’ll find in most gaming chairs and then some. Upon setting up the chair for the first time, you’ll notice its separated lumbar support structure upfront. Most gaming chairs I’ve seen have a single-structure approach where the frame includes cushioning on the back. On the Ergo-G, the process is different. The frame on the Ergo-G has two sections, the backrest, which is constructed of a nylon mesh and the support frame on the exterior. This makes the cushioning around your back much softer while allowing for more flex, providing a pivot lumbar approach.

Additionally, you can adjust almost every aspect of the chair’s positioning, from the headrest height to the armrests. It may seem trivial, but the movements of each component are not your typical up-and-down adjustment; some also pivot in various directions. For example, the armrests move up and down, inwards and outward. Again, this allows you to set up how you use your desk or the keyboard and mouse.

In addition to the armrests, the same applies to the seat, which can be moved back and forth while also being able to adjust the height. The height has an additional significance as it can ease knee pain when adjusted to the correct height. And, if you’re looking to rest just reading or viewing some videos, you can set the Ergo-G to a recline position to allow you to lie back comfortably.

What I loved about the Ergo-G is that it feels soft and cushioned where needed while also being solid in other areas. It has the feel of a professional chair with a strong build quality.

RELATED: Decor Tips: Create a Gaming Sanctuary on a Budget

Customisation

In addition to the chair’s setup customisation, users also have the option to customise the aesthetics as well. Customisation is an important element for many gamers. Whether they’re building custom rigs or adding LED lighting to their peripherals or the walls around them, it’s a desired approach by many gamers. Ergotherapy understands this need for customisation and adds these options when purchasing your own Ergo-G gaming chair.

The first and most apparent of these customisations are the colour options. There are seven colours to choose from in the range. This covers a mix of colours that would satisfy the majority. Unfortunately, it stops short of offering custom colours you can select, but this may be overkill.

Where the brand does allow you to customise your chair by adding custom text or logos. When buying your chair, you can choose one for just R500 extra. The site allows you to type your custom text or select your logo. This will then appear on the headrest and the chair back.

It’s a nice-to-have for anyone looking to add a new gaming chair to their gaming configuration.

RELATED: Best Gaming Chair – Acer Launches Predator Thronos

Comfort and Support

Despite its new-look approach to gaming chairs and added customisations, it matters very little if it doesn’t do the job it set out to do. As a result, the Ergotherapy Ergo-G is the first gaming chair with a medical and ergonomic endorsement.

Once you’ve set up the chair correctly, sitting it in feels right. It sucks you in with its comfort right off the bat. After that, you feel relaxed and ready to go. The lumbar support provided makes me feel confident when sitting, and the support of the armrests makes it comfortable to use the mouse and keyboard without issue. It works great.

Being in a perfect position when gaming or working is crucial and can be adjusted accordingly so you never feel any strain. I could easily spend the entire day working in the chair and feel no tension throughout. I could change the seating position when using my dual-screen configuration or back to the normal position when gaming to reduce strain on my neck.

If there is one negative aspect about all the customisation, it is on the armrests. I like the idea of it moving in and out, but it’s too easily moved and doesn’t stay in place. When exiting my seat, I often push back and swivel around. However, when returning to my seat, I grab the armrest and pull it towards me. This is when the armrest will be moved out of place. Then, on the odd occasion, I would also bump the opposite armrest as I’m making myself comfortable, which then causes the same issue. It may be better to have it locked in place and released via a button.

In general, there’s very little to fault about the Ergo-G. It provides all the support where and how you need it. However, although I have an existing gaming chair, the support and comfort provided by the Ergo-G are no match.

Is the Ergotherapy Ergo-G Gaming Chair Worth It?

Overall, gaming chairs are almost always worth it compared to a basic chair. This is because we spend more time in front of a screen, whether at our desks at the office, gaming at home or on the couch in front of the TV or our smartphones. That equates to quite a bit of sitting throughout the day. It’s, therefore, essential that you don’t have any strain on your bones or muscles as a result. In addition, with many people gaming more, a quality gaming chair is also essential. And the Ergotherapy Ergo-G gaming chair does an excellent job of providing great comfort during this time.

The Ergo-G has many basic requirements of a gaming chair, along with a few additional features and customisations not often found. Being designed by physiotherapists, it feels both cushioned and solid, making for the most comfortable experience even after long periods.

The average gaming chair costs around R4,000 to R5,000. However, the Ergo-G is priced quite a bit more at R9,900. There aren’t many other gaming chairs with their level of support and ergonomics. It feels great and is super comfortable for hours on end. It will go a long way to improving your long-term gaming, especially for professionals who spend upwards of 10 hours a day in their gaming chairs. This makes the Ergo-G a worthwhile purchase.