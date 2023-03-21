Since Game of Thrones ended, fans have been sad that some of their favourite characters, like Daenerys Targaryen, died and that the show is over. As a result, many fans have taken it upon themselves to explore their questions of what our modern, not-so-fantasy world would look like if these unforgettable fictional characters were in it. Calvin Evan, a Houston, Texas native, has done just that, bringing Daenerys Targaryen into the modern world through the medium of AI-generated art.

Daenerys Targaryen In Houston

Calvin Evan posted a series of images that got featured on the Midjourney Official Facebook page, images which he had created using v5 Midjourney. When I say that these images are seamless, I really mean it. Most of them look like they are either Daenerys themselves or at least a very convincing cosplay of her, walking around the streets of Houston, enjoying some food and cocktails. Evan’s post was captioned, “Daenerys Targaryen enjoying tacos and margaritas in Houston.”

The first image shows Daenerys holding a taco in each hand and smiling happily. It’s almost nice to see her character smiling, knowing how sad she was near the end of Game of Thrones. Although the tacos are an interesting shape, not something you would typically see, everything else is in the right place. Even her outfit is still convincingly something that she would wear while looking a little more modern.

Daenerys looks just as happy enjoying her burrito as she does with her tacos. While the setting is modern, her clothing suits her perfectly, and the image almost looks real.

Most settings where she enjoys a margarita are almost perfect except for details like metal and lighting. The only thing that looks out of place is the plastic straw in her drink. Still, other than that, it seems like she has either travelled to our time or we have taken a second to travel to hers (and brought a margarita with us).

The images of Daenerys Targaryen wandering the busy highways of Houston are seamless. It’s hard to believe that they were created by an AI and aren’t just a convincing cosplay of Daenerys in Houston in a photo shoot that hasn’t been altered. They are just that good. If I didn’t know the context of these images, I would think they were authentic photos and not AI-generated.

It’s almost hard to believe that AI has advanced to the point where the images they create look so convincing that if you didn’t know any better, you might assume they are real. But, on the other hand, it makes you believe that those who are scared that AI will take over some professions might have a point.

Calvin Evan’s Art

Suppose you loved seeing Daenerys having the time of her life and enjoying food and drinks in Houston. In that case, I highly recommend you check out some other creations from Calvin Evan. My favourites are his posts where Daenerys has come to our world to conquer it. There is something special about seeing her walking through modern streets that she has set alight with the help of her dragon.

