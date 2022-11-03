It’s no secret or new news that many fans were disappointed with the way that Game of Thrones ended was a disappointment to their fan base, and it turns out that the fans are not alone. The actors of some of the most influential characters in the series feel the same way. Emilia Clarke in particular was devastated by the way that her character’s story ended and the Game of Thrones ending as a whole.

How It Ends

Game of Thrones notoriously has one of the worst endings in modern pop culture. There were many characters that were well-loved and supported throughout the series, but one of the fan favourites was Daenerys Targaryen, the mother of dragons. So much so that when her story took a turn for the worst, fans felt that the series writers had failed both Dany and the fans. Her end was about as controversial as the end of the series itself.

Daenerys was a character that started from almost nothing, hatched three dragons, lost all that was dear to her, and built an empire. She spent season after season of the series as a heroic character, caring for her subjects, and fair, until she suddenly took a dramatic and dark turn in the latter half of Season 8, leading up to the finale, when she levelled King’s Landing, reducing it to ash and rubble on the back of her dragon, Drogon.

The Game of Thrones ending left a lot of viewers (and Emilia Clarke) feeling like the writers had simply been rushing to get the season finished, at the expense of Dany’s character arc. She had taken such a turn that her lover, Jon Snow, thought that the only way to stop her from raining destruction down wherever she wanted (like her ancestors) was to stop her for good, killing her.

Her Dream Ending

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen went on to talk about how she wished that her character had had a happier ending than the one seen in the series finale of Game of Thrones while at Dreamit Con. The convention was the perfect opportunity for her to talk about how she wished the show ended for her.

Clarke’s dream ending would involve Jon Snow and Daenerys being alive and well and ending up together in the end. “I want Daenerys to be with him, with Jon. They could go to family therapy and fix their issues. Daenerys is a very hopeful character; she has a lot of hopes and I wish that she was able to achieve that.”

Many fans share her view of Dany as a hopeful character before she was written to take a dark turn, with some fans believing that the change was one that ultimately hurt Game of Thrones in the end. “I still think Daenerys did nothing wrong. I’m on her side. It’s not fair that he [Jon] gets to live.” And it’s true, Jon ended up beyond the remains of the Great Wall at the end of the series, living out his remaining days free of his oath to the Night’s Watch after his resurrection, and as a wildling.

Spin-offs In The Future

There is currently an unnamed spin-off series that is an untitled Jon Snow sequel in the works. This might provide us with a less forgiving ending for the character, and some others with the closure that they deserve, but only time will tell. For those that are hopeful that they will see Dany resurrected for the spinoff, we have some unfortunate news.

Emilia Clarke has made it undoubtedly clear that she would never return as Daenerys in a Game of Thrones spin-off, despite how dear the character is to her. It appears that she has closed that chapter of her life already and doesn’t want to revisit the fantasy series.

What do you think of Emilia Clarke’s Game of Thrones ending?