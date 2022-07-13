Elvis star Austin Butler is transformed into Green Arrow after new rumours surfaced regarding his appearance in an upcoming DC film.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Baz Lurhman have just recently released their Elvis Presley biopic which has been met with mostly positive reactions in theatres. The 30-year-old actor portrays the titular character and has received a lot of hype surrounding his performance as the iconic King of Rock.

Aside from his latest role, Butler has been in some critically acclaimed films in the past few years such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Shannara Chronicles where he plays prophetic Will Shannara himself and is set to act in the upcoming sequel Dune: Part Two.

Austin Butler in Arrowverse and DC Extended Universe

This Green Arrow rumour wouldn’t be his first brush with a DC setting as Austin Butler ironically appeared in Arrowverse’s CW series Arrow as an assassin sent to kill Oliver Queen’s younger sister, Thea Queen.

Butler is rumoured to be appearing in the DC Extended Universe in the future, however, this is purely a fan-made rumour that has not been hinted at by either Warner Bros. or DC Comics. This is completely unconfirmed and highly unlikely to take place.

The rumour claims that the actor will play Oliver Queen aka Green Arrow in the upcoming Black Canary movie.

The rumour was born when a fan, Josh, @Clements.Ink on Instagram, designed a cool concept of how Austin Butler would look as the vigilante, revealing the new work of fan art imagining him as Green Arrow, equipped with signature green arrows, green leather suit and mask.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics Recent Works

While it is unlikely that Austin Butler will play Green Arrow anytime soon, it is worth mentioning that Warner Bros and DC Comics did recently release an unlikely film starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in yet another iteration of Batman.

The Batman focuses primarily on The Dark Knight and for the first time sees Bruce Wayne out on the back burner. When fans wondered if Pattinson’s version of the character would ever get his signature playboy persona, director Matt Reeves implied that he will. Reeves mentioned in an interview regarding the film:

“One of the things that was interesting to me was to focus on not an origin tale because we’d seen Burton had done that so well, and Nolan did it so well. I wanted to do an early years “Batman” and Bruce Wayne.” The director shared that he wanted to avoid an origin story while still showing Bruce in the early years of being a vigilante, trying to make sense of himself as a young man trying to put himself together and find a way to function.

“He’s just not together enough yet to even understand how valuable that’s gonna be,” Reeves said, referring to utilizing his identity as Bruce Wayne and not just as the vigilante.

The Batman is available for streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Do you agree with fans that Austin Butler would make a good Green Arrow in the DCEU?