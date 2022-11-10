In Elden Ring players meet Melina, a mysterious spectral girl, whose body was burned and now she has no memory of the purpose she had once been given. She offers guidance to the player in exchange for them taking her to the foot of the Erdtree, as the player is a Tarnished (individuals banished from the Lands Between) without a maiden to guide them.

She is believed to be the daughter of Queen Marika the Eternal, who was the vessel of the Elden Ring before she shattered it, and the ruler of the Lands Between who created the Tarnished, but a player’s recent discovery of a rare interaction with Melina had others questioning the true background of Melina and who she really was.

The Newly Discovered Interaction

Reddit User I_AmDaVikingNow was the player who stumbled upon the interaction with Melina after hundreds of hours of playing through Elden Ring and decided to post a clip of their discovery to social media. In the clip you see the player talking to Boc (a Seamster in Elden Ring who will customize and alter a player’s armour once they’ve finished playing through his quest) before they move to sit at a Site of Grace and Melina pops up and beings to speak:

“Your seamster, Boc… I see him crying, from time to time. I think he misses his mother. He wants someone to tell him he’s beautiful. Does being born of a mother… Mean one behave in such a manner?”

The Implications of the Interaction

A couple of fans of Elden Ring began to speculate about what this interaction with Melina could mean for her believed backstory, specifically when she says “does being born of a mother” implying that she herself has not been born of a mother.

A few Redditors like JPLangley suspected that Melina might not have been the daughter of Marika after all, saying, “Melina wasn’t really a daughter. She was a tool used in an extremely deep conspiracy meant to overthrow cosmic, intangible beings. She was kept out of the Golden Lineage’s public image in the same way Morgott and Mohg were. For all intents and purposes, Melina did not exist.”

They go on to theorize that she was probably created to be a vessel for Ranni (a witch and the daughter of Radagon – the other half of Marika – and Rennala), similar to the women that Seluvis was employed to kidnap and turn into puppets “so she could possess their bodies at a moment’s notice.”

Others joked that she might have come from an egg.

No matter what the truth behind her origin is, it is clear that, despite how much time players have spent making their way through Elden Ring, whether they’re speeding to get to the end or taking it as slow as they possibly can, there’s clearly more to Melina than they originally thought.

Tell us what you think this interaction with Melina in Elden Ring means?