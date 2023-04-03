The MCU just got even more exciting with the addition of Ed Harris. Learn about his upcoming role and what it means for the franchise.

First appearing in The Avengers #9, not only is Wonder Man (Simon Williams) set to join the MCU, but he brings with him veteran actor Ed Harris. Initially introduced into the Marvel universe as a supervillain, Wonder Man possesses ionic energy as his power source. Instructed to join and betray the Avengers, this is precisely what Wonder Man does. However, he has a change of heart and risks his life to save them, sacrificing himself in the process. As a result, his brother, Eric Williams, becomes the Grim Reaper as a means to take revenge. The Grim Reaper ends up attacking the Avengers on multiple occasions before Wonder Man returns. Of course, the character received his own comic book series in 1991 that introduced the face of a new villain.

And that happens to be none other than Neal Saroyan, the character Ed Harris is set to play. By this point, comic books were developed to satirize Hollywood, and Neal played a significant role in this. And looking at the comic panels, it begs the question of whether Ed would be a great choice of an actor to fill the role of the suspicious agent. Harris has played in prominent films like The Truman Show (1998) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and popular television series like Westworld. And, of course, many of these roles have earned him critical acclaim and Academy Award nominations. However, we have yet to see the actor take on a role such as this. So will Ed Harris do Neal’s slippery snake character justice?

What Will Ed Harris’ Role Look Like in the Upcoming Series?

As there has not been much confirmation on the plot of the series, one can only assume that Ed Harris will be playing a Neal Saroyan very similar to the one in the comic book. Initially, Neal is the suspicious agent of Wonder Man but is also the comedic relief. Of course, as the plot unfolds, fans quickly learn that he may be more villainous than he is letting on. Nevertheless, Neal seems content, crossing as many lines as he wants if it means promoting his client. That includes sending villains after Wonder Man so he can stage a large fight between the two parties.

This is outside the fact that he would construct other bizarre scenarios, including putting innocent people in danger for the sake of publicity. Overall, Neal is one of those characters occasionally featured in comic books. However, it is not long before it is once again discovered that he was behind some elaborate plot. It can only be assumed that the Disney+ Wonder Man Series will focus on the character much more than the comic book. The series seeks to follow in the footsteps of the comic by making a commentary on the morals of Hollywood. Of course, it would be great to see Ed Harris fill this role and bring such a character to life.

Who Else Was Cast for the Upcoming Series?

Besides Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan, Wonder Man will be portrayed by Aquaman (2018) star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the MCU, with rumours going around that he will be playing a large role in the plot of the story. This brings the possibility of a connection between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Wonder Man. Finally, Demetrius Grosse has been confirmed to play the Grim Reaper and brother of Wonder Man. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the series.

TL;DR Disney+’s upcoming series, Wonder Man, will not only introduce the hero into the MCU but also critically acclaimed star, Ed Harris.

Ed Harris will be playing the villainous character of Neal Saroyan, Wonder Man’s agent who knows no moral bounds.

Do you think Ed Harris will make an excellent addition to the MCU?