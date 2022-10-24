As has been the case for most of 2022, most South Africans have been battling power outages on a daily basis. As the power utility struggles to keep the lights on, South Africans do their best to circumvent regular loadshedding intervals through various mechanisms. Having a backup system to keep the lights on or select appliances to keep you going during your slot. EcoFlow is a brand that offers a range of battery-powered solutions, for home and business usage.

Regular power outages have cost the national economy significantly in the past few months. While South Africans do what they do best in these moments of darkness, with a sense of humour, it isn’t an issue that is set to go away anytime soon. As such, finding economical solutions to fit your budget is important when attempting to work remotely or run your business uninterrupted. This is also important for learners and schools as they attempt to continue their studies.

The impact of loadshedding has slowed the economy while damaging earnings as well as affecting job creation. Added to the struggles is the constant change in communications from Eskom, often within hours, switching between “no loadshedding” and “loadshedding” as well as multiple changes in the stages throughout the week, or even on the same day. With an estimated 18 to 24 months to restore sufficient and constant capacity to the country’s energy supply, it will be some time before things are back to normal in this regard.

Switching to the EcoFlow DELTA Series

Previously, one of the only methods to overcome such outages was the acquisition of a diesel or gasoline generator. These are often expensive to procure for any regular household or small business and just as costly to run for longer periods of time. Smarter and more efficient solutions are required for the longer run-ins with loadshedding over the next few months.

With its extensive range of battery-powered generators, EcoFlow steps into this gap for South Africans. Not only that, but the solutions are also much more affordable – both to purchase, as well as keep it up and running. With its DELTA Series, EcoFlow is an ideal option, with its no-noise, no-fumes and no-maintenance solution.

Thanks to its battery management system, the EcoFlow DELTA Series has a proven record when it comes to challenging environments, regulating current, voltage and temperatures, all in real-time.

Irrespective of your need, location and environment, the EcoFlow DELTA Series provides a range of generators that will bring some light into the darkness of loadshedding.

Supporting the Majority of Household Appliances

Unlike many other inverters and generators, the DELTA Series supports a wide variety of devices. As such, you can plug in more than just your smartphones, laptops and routers. Thanks to its large inverter load, it can even power your kettles, toasters and even PCs, with some units able to support up to a 1,800W load. As a result, it accounts for almost 90% of household appliances, barring larger products like fridges and washing machines.

Additionally, you can power all these devices simultaneously. Being able to manage the power load, you can add multiple devices at once – up to 13, in fact. On some of the higher-specced DELTA units, the battery station includes six ports with outlets, along with USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports included as well. And for maximum portability, it also includes a DC car port for those appliances that you can take with you while camping.

One of the biggest differences between the DELTA Series and many other solutions on the market is its X-Stream technology. This allows for it to recharge very quickly so you won’t be left found wanting when the next round of loadshedding hits. With the new technology, users are able to charge from 0% to full charge in less than two hours – when plugged into a standard wall socket. On paper, the DELTA Series is capable of charging up to 10x faster than many of its competitors.

EcoFlow DELTA Series Offers Extreme Portability

While in most cases you’ll be recharging using the wall socket, it isn’t the only way in which to recharge. In fact, the EcoFlow DELTA Series was designed with portability in mind. For those who often venture into the great outdoors, there are options to recharge while exploring nature. Included in the range’s list of solutions are a few solar panel systems as well. This means that you can power your DELTA generator using the sun. It does, however, take a few extra hours to achieve in comparison but it’s worth having the option.

Again, that’s not all. The unit supports DC charging using your car’s outlet. This means that you can charge it overnight from your car’s battery while camping or on the road while you’re driving to your destination. Using the car’s DC outlet, the unit takes around 11 hours to recharge.

For Your Home and Small Business

Another of the options in the DELTA Series is its business range. These items are described as the “loadshedding survival kit.” The RIVER Max solution is one of the solutions for your small office, allowing you to remain productive throughout the day to meet those deadlines.

The unit is able to support 10 devices at once, allowing you to plug in several laptops, routers and printers without any issues. Further to this, with its automated switching from mains to battery, you have seamless handover when loadshedding hits, allowing for uninterrupted meetings, presentations and more. It takes a matter of 30ms to make the switch – quicker than you’ll even notice.

For more conventional home use, the RIVER Pro would be the best solution. It’s a more compact unit but still supports up to 10 devices, while being able to move from room to room with ease. The unit is capable of supporting your TV, routers and laptops, while also being able to add your lights and more when needed.

Beat the Loadshedding Dilemna with the EcoFlow DELTA Series

At the end of the day, the EcoFlow DELTA Series offers a range of options to combat loadshedding. Whether you’re looking for a home or small business solution, the range has you covered for most environments. Additionally, with its portable features, it can also be transported to your next camping expedition or long road journey. In the end, you should be able to beat those loadshedding blues, thanks to EcoFlow.