Skate 4 officially has a name: skate. And it will be free-to-play and have both cross-play and cross-progression.

Full Circle under EA Games has just revealed that Skate 4, their title that was first announced back in 2020, officially has a name: skate. The studio confirmed this alongside news that the game will be free-to-play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and that it will have both cross-play and cross-progression support, meaning that you can play on all three and keep your saved games the same over all three.

This and all new information regarding skate. Was shared during Full Circle’s The Board Room update, including news that it will take place in San Vansterdam, something of a sister city to San Vanelona from Skate and Skate 2. San Vanelona treated skateboarding as a crime, whereas Skate 3’s Port Carverton embraced it. San Vansterdam is set to be an open-world skating experience, but we have yet to see what approach the city will take regarding the legality of the sport.

skate. was first announced by Cuz Perry and Deran Chung at EA Play in 2020 with an announcement teaser that had players delighted. Fans had been waiting for a sequel or even a prequel since Skate 3 came out in 2010.

Full Circle chose to go with the name skate. and not Skate 4 because it seems that the latest title will not be a sequel, reboot, or remake, but rather a completely new platform that will be built upon for many years to come.

Full Circle also chose to discuss the free-to-play model that skate. will be implementing a little further, sharing that the team had laid down strict ground rules when they were designing exactly how the game would work when it comes to microtransactions. The team has four rules and they are:

“No pay to win,” “No map areas locked behind a paywall,” “No paid loot boxes,” and “No paid gameplay advantages.”

Pre-alpha Playtesting

Fans of the franchise around the world can sign up now to test an early version of skate. that is in pre-alpha.

EA began recruiting playtesters for skate. back in June, even though the game is nowhere near developed enough to be viewed by public eyes. The development team had to make a tough decision about whether to allow players to see the game in its “pre-pre-pre-alpha” state or not but decided that they wanted feedback from players as early and as often as possible, stating that they aimed to build the game with the fans. Playtests for the current version of the game are closed, however, there are plans to let a lot more players in for the skate. playtest in the ‘coming months’ for further testing in both alpha and beta stages.

As it is still in its very early stages, the game does not have a release date as of yet, however, Full Circle has assured fans that as soon as it is further developed, they will be informed as to when they can expect the game to be released.

Many games push their sequels too far, so it’s excellent that Full Circle is bringing out their new game under a different umbrella, introducing a new platform for their franchise to develop.

Are you excited about skate.?