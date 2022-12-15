Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans for the DC Universe are finalized and becoming more apparent, everything we knew about the DC Studios slate may be up in the air. With all the latest controversies between Henry Cavill and DC Studios, as well as Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros. Discovery, there are a lot of burning questions about what will happen to Black Adam in the DCU future.

The Hierarchy of the DC Universe is About to Change

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made a significant splash as Black Adam since joining the cast of superheroes at DC Studios. There was a lot of hype about seeing the wrestler-turned-actor in the movie. Still, when the film finally came out, fans were moderately disappointed. Some fans felt that an ethnically Egyptian actor should have been in the role and that it would have made the film much more substantial.

The film was a much bigger hit with audiences than it was with critics, getting an 89% with audiences and a meagre 39% with critics. Although the audience response seems primarily optimistic, critics had much to say about it. “Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it’s a wildly uneven letdown.” Yikes…

Some of the critics’ reviews pointed towards The Rock being the problem behind not enjoying the film. Some felt that he created an impossibly invincible superhero who showed little to no emotion, making him almost impossible to connect to. Some even went so far as to say that the character worked against his acting prowess and that none of his personality or charisma could shine through. They also felt that despite the big fights and the impressive CGI, the film felt “startlingly lifeless”.

Controversy with Warner Bros. Discovery

There have been some problematic controversies between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros. Discovery lately with the financial success of Black Adam. Warner Bros. had chatted to the media, saying they expected the film to be a financial failure.

Seemingly in response to this, a financial document that showed that Black Adam would, in fact, not be a financial failure was leaked to Deadline. It is yet unknown who revealed the image to Deadline, but Dwayne Johnson seemed to be in favour of the information that was spread. Supposedly, many Warner Bros. Discovery executives suspect that Johnson himself or his team was behind the leak. However, he has yet to admit to anything.

Black Adam vs Superman

Sadly, it has been confirmed that Henry Cavill will no longer be cast as Superman after James Gunn changed the plan for how Superman will appear in the DC Universe. This is a big bummer after Dwayne Johnson fought so hard to bring Cavill back to the fold.

It was thought that the significant pull behind bringing Cavill back to DC Studios was that he and The Rock could get their dream of Black Adam vs Superman to life. Having the two epic superheroes trading blows and finally establishing who was the strongest between them was always the main objective. With Henry Cavill’s Superman out of the DCU, perhaps Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is as well.

Many people were excited to see the actor included in the DC Universe, especially with his little cameos in DC cartoons. Still, these latest events seem to have been too much for Warner Bros. Discovery to let slide. Of course, this is all speculation, so keep that in mind until we see a little more.

Now we’ll wait for James Gunn to officially announce Dwayne Johnson’s departure from Black Adam in the DCU.

What do you think is going to happen to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in the DCU plans?