Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ first trailer debuted at Comic-Con 2022 and looks promising to fans.

Based on the game that was famously created by Dave Arneson and Gary Gygax, Dungeons & Dragons is a massively popular tabletop RPG that has been played and enjoyed since the 1970s. Spawning not only memories for countless players throughout the world, but it has also spawned vast franchises of related products, from animated series such as The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video to comic books such as Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate by Jim Zub to novels, toys, spin-off games and much, much more.

Many companies like Critical Role and Roll20 have built their entire empire on playing this legendary game and inspiring fans to play as well.

There has been a live-action adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons in the past which was released in 2000, starring Jeremy Irons, Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans and Thora Birch, however, fans were not impressed by it, however, this latest movie looks very promising.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finished filming in the summer of 2021 and was originally slated for release in July of 2021, however, the movie has experienced several delays due to scheduling issues around the pandemic.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer which has just recently emerged gives us a peek into the style and tone of the new adaptation which looks to be a little more humorous than fans were originally expecting. The trailer shows us numerous fantasy creatures, characters, and settings that have been artfully chosen for the sake of long-time fans of the franchise. The directors have delivered on elements that hardcore fans want to see in the movie while also inviting in new audiences for an extraordinary fantasy adventure.

Along with the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer debut, the movie’s first poster debuted as well, featuring the classic D&D logo front and centre, with the cast in silhouette against an epic blast of light.

Cast and Credits

While their characters have not been openly explained aside from what we see in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer, the cast appears to include Chris Pine from Jack Ryan, Michelle Rodriguez from the Resident Evil franchise, Sophia Lillis from IT and Gretel & Hansel, Regé-Jean Page made famous by Bridgerton, Hugh Grant from The Gentlemen, and Justice Smith from Jurassic World Dominion.

Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein of Game Night will both be writing and directing this film.

The latest film adaptation to this huge fantasy franchise was initially developed at Warner Bros. with Joe Manganiello, a D&D superfan and actor for Deathstroke. Manganiello has been playing D&D since childhood and has his D&D room in his and Sofía Vergara’s home which he calls the ‘Gary Gygax Memorial Dungeon’. The True Blood actor also founded a D&D-inspired streetwear line called Death Saves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has since changed hands and is now being developed by Paramount Pictures and opens in theatres on March 3rd, 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons has a quiet but huge community of fans that originate from all around the world, and these fans will no doubt be delighted by the news of a movie for their favourite tabletop RPG.

Will you be joining D&D fans in theatres for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?