South Africa has always been a great home to creativity and entrepreneurship, but Louis du Pisani is taking it to a new level and breaking his way into the global entertainment market, one awesome South African project at a time. Now he is partnering with Skycastle Studios to launch a new card game, Dungeon Brah.

Who is Louis du Pisani?

Louis du Pisani is a South African born and bred creative and entrepreneur that has managed to break his way into the gaming world. A talented writer and artist, he created and animated a South African Heavy Metal tv show called MK Ondergrond. He was also responsible for creating, co-writing, illustrating, and animating the hit online video game Boet Fighter which can be found on Steam. The game makes fun of and subverts South African jock culture and its use of South African language and the colloquialism and literally follows boets that are fighting.

Do yourself a favour and search for the game on Steam and read the caption. If you are a South African you are guaranteed to get a good chuckle out of it, and its hilarious language is a good indicator of the fun that is packed into this South African fighting game.

What is Dungeon Brah?

A step away from his general digital media, Louis du Pisani has leapt into the world of tabletop games. Launching on the 20h of September 2022 is his new card game called Dungeon Brah. Making use of more South African slang, the game is a comical deck-crawling card game where players get to form ragtag teams, hire heroes, pilfer catacombs and eventually fight the Cat’hulhian beast Kevin (yes, his name is Kevin) and his troop of monsters.

Although there is plenty of time for cooperation with all the other players seated at the table, the game can quickly make a turn as players can steal each other’s swag, betray their buds, and misdirect monsters onto their chommies, all in the effort of either escaping with Kevin’s coveted treasures (yes, his name is seriously Kevin) or in the very least be the last ‘hero’ standing. Who doesn’t love a good Casual game about the greed of humanity, backstabbing your brahs and an ancient cat beast?

The game has been over a year in the making, with playtesting, feedback, and tons of improvements on the way and now the game is finally ready for release. The game has been lovingly described as the lovechild between Dungeons & Dragons and Exploding Kittens in the best imaginable way possible.

How do you play it?

In Dungeon Brah, players randomly pick their party at the start of each game, which is made up of two heroes. The random picking helps create unique playthroughs, needing varying tactics, each time the game is played. Each player takes turns drawing from the deck, drawing loot and items to make their champions stronger.

As the game progresses, card drawing speeds up, bringing up more loot for grabs but also increasing the chances of encountering Kevin and his minions. Players not only have to worry about the Eldridge cat but also their standing among their fellow players so that they don’t become the unfortunate targets of backstabbing.

Who is Skycastle Studios?

Skycastle is the company that is releasing Dungeon Brah worldwide on the 20th of September 2022. The company is the recently formed sister of Solarpop, a South African distributor for board games and card games around the African continent. Once the retail edition becomes available, they will be the South African distributor for the card game.

Skycastle Studios’ Fabio Salvador imparted some wisdom on tabletop gaming to Louis du Pisani during the creative phase of the project and said “We have always believed that South Africa has the talent to create and produce world-class gaming experiences and as such forming Skycastle Studios has been an important goal of ours. We look forward to sharing Dungeon Brah with the entire world as from the 20th of September 2022 when the Kickstarter launches. Be prepared for great stretch goals and value-for-money pricing and a game destined to entertain gamers for years to come.”

If you are interested in seeing Dungeon Brah come to life or backing the Kickstarter campaign, follow the link below and go show the South African creative project some love.