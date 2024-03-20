Summary:

**Dragonball Evolution** was a major disappointment for anime fans, considered one of the worst movies ever and criticized for disrespecting the source material.

The film faced backlash for whitewashing and not respecting the Japanese-specific elements of the original series, sparking conversations about Hollywood's approach to adapting Asian-fronted stories.

Story problems, including cramming a massive story arc into a short runtime, led to a nonsensical plot, flat jokes, and a lack of capturing the essence of Dragon Ball.

There are films so awful that they leave a taste in our mouths putrid enough that we can never forget them. Some movies manage to escape this unfortunate categorisation by sneaking into the ‘so bad it’s good’ category, whatever that means. While we’re on that, I wonder if I would gain some traction if I started a petition to end and forever silence the idea that something can be good by virtue of being really lousy. Anyway, I digress. Sad as it is to say, Dragonball Evolution was so bad that it practically destroyed its director’s Hollywood career. Some films can be explained away as a learning experience or part of a growth journey. Still, when something is so atrocious that it ruins a career, that’s a different conversation altogether. So, what happened?

Dragonball Evolution – Evoking Bad Memories

Anime fans rightly expected much from Dragonball Evolution, and their hearts were broken on several levels when the film was released. For such a storied and legendary manga series to churn out a product that disappointed its fandom to the degree that the film is considered one of the worst movies ever by some, and at the very least, “one of the worst anime and manga adaptations ever made“, is tragic.

Though there are several reasons Dragonball Evolution was mercilessly panned, three stand out as the main ones. Number one is a usual suspect whenever filmmakers take well-loved source material and adapt it – not respecting the original work. When dealing with a name that holds near-religious status for those that love it like Dragon Ball does, this is tantamount to blasphemy (a YouTube channel called CinemaSins accuses Dragonball Evolution of committing a whopping 9518 movie sins). For many fans, Dragonball Evolution’s biggest sin was disrespecting the source material. Characters were flanderized or changed entirely. Goku, the pure-hearted martial artist, became a goofy high schooler. Piccolo, the intimidating Namekian, was brought to the screen as a generic CGI villain. The iconic fights lacked the flashy energy blasts and martial arts prowess that fans had come to love, leaving them feeling like they were watching a bad cover band butcher their favourite songs.

Secondly, the film was guilty of whitewashing, which didn’t go down well with audiences. According to a piece by Polygon on the subject, Dragonball Evolution played a more significant role in surfacing this issue than most people realise, stating that “20th Century Fox came under fire quickly for how the film maintained the integral Japanese specificities of the series’ setting and storyline while having a white person replace its most beloved character. The film bombed, and Dragonball Evolution heralded in the conversation of Hollywood’s disappointing approach to adapting Asian-fronted stories”. But the article goes on to say that even then, people weren’t ready for the conversation: “What’s interesting, though, is that the conversation still took quite a few years to really take off. Looking back at reviews from when the film came out, it’s surprising that few critics actually called out Dragonball Evolution for its embarrassing cast”. So, more than disrespecting beloved source material, the film also managed to be on the wrong side of a huge cultural issue that was beginning to come into the mainstream.

As if that wasn’t enough, there were story problems, too, with the film trying to cram a massive story arc into a short runtime, resulting in a nonsensical plot. As a result, jokes fell flat, and the tone felt wrong. What had initially been lighthearted humour in the anime became cringe-worthy attempts at comedy. For the fandom, it felt like the filmmakers completely missed the heart and soul of Dragon Ball. Even for people who weren’t devoted fans familiar with the source material, the movie failed from a purely storytelling and filmmaking perspective.

How Dragonball Evolution Impacted James Wong’s Career

It might seem like stating the obvious, but being a director in Hollywood – even of a multimillion-dollar project with studio backing and support – is never a guarantee of success. Just because you’re at the helm of a project doesn’t necessarily mean you will be in control of all the moving parts. Apart from the possibility that you may fail at telling a compelling story that earns a decent return at the box office, you may have to take the blame for the failures of others, too. That’s what it means to be a leader – it’s a risk. As the director of Dragonball Evolution, James Wong has undoubtedly felt the pain more than anyone else.

It might seem like an exaggeration to say that this movie destroyed his career, but let’s face it, his trajectory didn’t look as impressive after doing the film as he did before. We can’t count anyone out, but this film clearly did him a lot of damage. Before Dragonball Evolution, Wong had been known for his contributions to the Final Destination franchise, which performed well enough commercially that he was roped in to direct this iconic anime title. We know how that turned out. While it didn’t derail his career entirely, Dragonball Evolution overshadowed Wong’s later projects. Since that bomb, he’s done some considerable TV work, but the argument could be made that movie work of real consequence has been nonexistent for him.

Did James Wong Contribute To His Own Downfall?

In an exclusive interview with Asahi Shimbun, the late legendary creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, mentioned some issues he had with the way the producers of Dragonball Evolution handled things, but also brought up that he had tried to advise them:

“At the time of the Hollywood movie, the live-action Dragon Ball, the script had too little of a grasp on the world and its characteristics, and on top of that, it had a conventional content that I couldn’t find interesting, so I cautioned them, and suggested changes; but in spite of that, they seemed to have a strange confidence, and didn’t really listen to me. What came out in the end was a movie I couldn’t really call a Dragon Ball that lived up to my expectations.”

We don’t know, based on this interview, if Wong was part of the group of people who got creative input and advice from Toriyama-san, but if he was and he didn’t listen, how can we avoid passing him some of the blame? We know for sure that the writer of Dragonball Evolution, Ben Ramsey, apologised to fans for his motivations that were less than noble:

“I went into the project chasing after a big payday, not as a fan of the franchise but as a businessman taking on an assignment. I have learned that when you go into a creative endeavor without passion you come out with sub-optimal results, and sometimes flat out garbage.”

Even if it was everyone else but Wong who treated the Dragon Ball source material disrespectfully, Wong has to take responsibility. As a director, regardless of how little you know of the origins of the franchise you’re stepping into, you can still speak up, and if push comes to shove and you feel nobody is listening, you can choose to walk away. Without knowing all the ins and outs, it’s not reckless to say that James Wong might bear some of the blame here. We may never know how much, but it’s enough that his prospects in Hollywood have taken a hit because of it.

