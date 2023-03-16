Fans have taken to social media after the release of the latest episode of HBO’s The Last of Us hit television series. As one of the primary antagonists of the show and the game, David (played by Scott Shepard) appeared in the show with fans fuming. Within the game, he leads a group of cannibalistic survivors in the apocalypse. And in the show, he has gone as far as to try and sexually assault Ellie. As this is already a villainous representation of the man, people felt that the minor detail of making him a preacher within the series was problematic. But why was this? And do fans have a point about The Last of Us having an anti-Christian bias?

The Office star, Rainn Wilson, took to Twitter and accused Hollywood of having an anti-Christian bias. His argument is based on the fact that David was not a preacher in the video game and felt it unnecessary to place Christianity in such a bad light. And many fans backed him up, asking the question of why the villain’s beliefs had to stem from a place of faith and, in turn, further vilify a whole religion. The critical question to ask is whether Rainn has a point.

What Did social media Look Like After the Release of The New Episode?

Rainn Wilson’s Tweet saw over 5 million views, 2500 retweets, and 40 thousand likes. The post read as follows:

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood,” he started. “As soon as the David character in The Last of Us started reading from the Bible, I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain.” Wilson ended his post by asking a relevant question: “Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

Many people agreed with the actor regarding the anti-Christian bias, with Eric Conn, the new CEO of Christendom Press, commented saying:

“Goes back to Mr. Collins in Austen’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’. I was like ‘watch that guy be David the creepy cannibal from the video game’.” He stated, and then sarcastically continued, “And then it was David. Shocked. Surprised.” Eric ended his rant by saying: “Never seen it before. He wasn’t a pastor in the video game,” – a fact that is very true and further raises questions about the anti-Christian bias within the show’s fandom.

Daniel Garza, the president of LIBRE Initiative, also added his two cents, expressing his frustrations at the use of Christianity in tv/film plot lines. He explained that he felt defamation of Christianity had become a tired trope in media, and the prevalence of this cliché has become far more than a bias against a group of people. Garza finished off by elaborating: “it is meant to undermine faith and position the secular-minded as only ones with altruistic intentions.”

What Did the Show Creators Have to Say About David’s Portrayal as Christian Preacher?

Without directly responding to the enraged comments and posts regarding David’s religious background, the creators have already provided an explanation for this choice. Neil Druckmann wanted to explore David’s background more than the video game. Whereas the game gave us just a villain, he wanted to add further complexities to the character. In addition, this change was supposed to humanise David’s character, which we see in his initial interactions with Ellie. However, Druckmann wanted to reflect white supremacist ideologies in David’s goal to secure a future for his group. Furthermore, the religious aspect comes into play as Druckmann felt David’s need to reproduce through violence is reminiscent of organised religion.

Does Rainn Wilson have a Point?

This one is a bit of a slippery slope. While Wilson does have a point, alongside his fellow commenters, many shows and films represent Christianity and preachers in a positive light. For the most part, Hollywood seems to exclude religion as a whole, as one has to consider that not all audiences will be able to relate to a specific religious representation on-screen. So firstly, this can be attributed to a matter of inclusivity. Second, when there is a negative representation of Christianity shown in a movie or series, it is usually one that revolves around the apocalypse or the end of the world. And while this can be jarring for Christian people, where else do people turn in times of struggle and hardship if not to their religion?

So perhaps Hollywood does have an anti-Christian bias, and Wilson is right. But it is always important to check the context of the representation before making huge accusations.

Do you agree with what Rainn Wilson has said? Does The Last of Us have an anti-Christian bias?