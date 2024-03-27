Summary:

While Lindsay Lohan had an auspicious start to her career, gaining the level of fame and fortune that she did at such an early age somewhat caused her downfall. After years of seeing only updates on her life in the media, she has made an immaculate recovery. Her latest Netflix film, Irish Wish, is doing so well that many people question whether or not her success could mean well for another disgraced Hollywood star.

Lindsay Lohan’s Success And Fall From It

I won’t go into much detail about Lindsay Lohan’s rise and fall from stardom because countless news outlets covered it as it happened. Still, it does bear mentioning in this context.

Lohan’s life in the limelight started when she was as young as three, starting with a deal with Ford Models. From there, her list of hit films is long and extensive, starting with classics as early as 1998 with The Parent Trap and including hits like Mean Girls, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Just My Luck and Freaky Friday. Even with a debut music album in 2004, Lohan seemed to have a promising career.

As fame and fortune often do, especially when stars start young, Lohan’s life took a turn with overspending and substance addiction. There seemed to be a long stint in Hollywood media where no one could go a single moment without the media blowing up about whether Lohan was in or out of rehab and everything that was happening in her life.

After a somewhat successful role in The Canyons (2013), there was a nine-year gap where she disappeared from leading roles, only to return, recover, and seemingly thrive for her role in the RomCom Netflix Christmas movie Falling for Christmas in 2022. In 2024, Lohan might have found her groove again, continuing to star in successful rom-com movies, including her latest, Irish Wish.

Irish Wish’s Amazing Streaming Success

Irish Wish is a brand new Netflix movie directed by Janeen Damian and written by Kristen Hansen. It tells the story of a young woman who graciously supports the love of her life and puts her own feelings aside as he marries her best friend. Holding their wedding in Ireland, Maddie realises that she wishes she could be the one marrying her love and makes a wish for it. Waking up the next day, some Irish luck and magic have worked a little too well, and she has replaced her best friend as the bride-to-be and is getting her wish to marry her best friend.

Instead of swapping bodies the way that Lohan did in Freaky Friday, she has simply swapped positions, suddenly waking up in what she thought was her dream come true, only to find that she should have left well enough alone as she might have found her real soulmate on the way to the wedding. Lindsay Lohan stars as Maddie Kelly, joined by Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy, Ayesha Curry as Heather, Ed Speleers as James Thomas, Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor, Jacinta Mulcahy as Olivia Kennedy, Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly, and Matty McCabe as Kory Kennedy.

Linsay Lohan’s latest Netflix film has less agreeable Rotten Tomatoes scores. Still, the critics have yet to stop the movie from being a massive success on the streaming charts. Having been released on the platform on March 15th, in just two days, Irish Wish managed to grab second place in the top 10, accruing 30.6 million hours viewed and 19.5 million views.

In its second week on the streaming platform, Irish Wish managed to dethrone Damsel, which had been stalwartly holding onto its spot in first place, with 40 million hours viewed and 25.5 million views. With the impassioned success that the film finds on Netflix, despite Lohan’s past, not taking away from her incredible recovery, her return to the graces of modern media could spell hope for another fallen star.

Could Amanda Bynes Return To Stardom?

When thinking about Lindsay Lohan’s career and trajectory, another actress comes to mind: Amanda Bynes. Often seen as the young actress cast for similar roles to Lohan’s, the two were synonymous for a long time.

As many stars do, Amanda Bynes took up her stardom in her youth, starting out on Nickelodeon before making her way into Hollywood proper in the early 2000s with many successful roles, including What a Girl Wants, Love Wrecked, She’s the Man, Hairspray, Sydney White and Easy A. After that movie, Bynes seemed to disappear as she took a hiatus from the industry, tweeting that she had no interest in continuing acting.

Following that, according to news sources like USA Today, Bynes fell into a pit of substance abuse. Following a mental break in 2013, her mother was granted a temporary conservatorship to protect Bynes and her estate. This decision has been contested since 2022.

According to Kel Mitchell’s comment to Entertainment Tonight in 2023, Bynes seems to be doing a lot better. “It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

Considering that her life has taken a similar trajectory to other actresses and stars in Hollywood, such as Lindsay Lohan and even Britany Spears, both of whom have made considerable leaps in recovery and returned to their everyday lives, if Bynes were to return to the world of acting, it seems that there would be hope for her career after all.

While she hasn’t spoken up about her recovery, the news from her past co-stars seems promising, and we will continue to pray that she makes a full recovery, even if we never see her on screen again. That being said, no one’s past should define them, and if she wants to continue acting, that should be an option for her after her road to recovery.

What are your thoughts on Lindsay Lohan’s return in Irish Wish, and what could it mean for other stars who have had similar experiences?