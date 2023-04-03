Could David Fincher’s Fight Club be the next big anime adaptation on Netflix? This article delves into the potential of bringing the story to life in a new animated format.

Recently, Netflix has been knocking it out of the park with its original anime series. Shows like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Castlevania brought new life into their respective franchises, sometimes even obscuring the works on which they’re based. The streaming giant’s unparalleled reach has helped bring anime to a much wider audience than ever before. With such a strong track record, it’s no surprise that fans are calling for Netflix to take on new anime projects. From comic books to video game franchises, getting a Netflix anime is the modern equivalent of getting a live-action film in terms of recognition and prestige.

What if Netflix took a franchise that’s been more or less neglected by the mainstream media and turned it into a good anime series? Fans of Chuck Palahniuk’s gritty world know that what we saw in the iconic Fight Club film is far from the last time Tyler Durden raises hell in the series, and think that the film deserves a Netflix anime adaptation.

Reimagining a Classic

Even though it would be great to see the world of Fight Club after the film’s events, it might be more convenient from a narrative perspective to adapt the entirety of the David Fincher classic to anime.

While a shot-for-shot remake would probably fail to do justice to the original and anime as a medium, it would be advisable to see the characters and the events that led them to the insanity that is the Fight Club 2 graphic novel. Fortunately for fans, Netflix is no stranger to this specific type of adaptation.

Crooks and Liars

Anime fans might be familiar with the outstanding Super Crooks on Netflix. The show is an adaptation of the Mark Millar graphic novel. Its narrative structure would fit a potential Fight Club anime perfectly.

The first episodes of the show focus on establishing the characters using a wholly new story exclusively produced for the anime. At the same time, the latter part of the season adapts the graphic novel in its entirety.

This would work flawlessly for a Fight Club anime to introduce the dynamic between the Narrator and Tyler Durden, eliminating the need to adapt every story beat from the film.

The Tranquility Gambit

Of course, the main reason so many fans would love a Fight Club anime is that it would allow us to see the fantastic Fight Club 2 brought to (animated) life. Unlike the original Fight Club, the second part is a graphic novel, which means that the animators already have some valuable references for the look and feel of the show.

The best part is that it doesn’t have to end with Fight Club 2: we could also get an adaptation of the controversial Fight Club 3, released only a few years ago. The lore of Fight Club and the ongoing chaos of Project Mayhem simply can’t be told exclusively in films.

Even though David Fincher did an exceptional job with the film, an anime with the proper aesthetics would undoubtedly be the most effective way to communicate Palahniuk’s twisted view of the world – and fans would love to see a Fight Club anime on Netflix in the future.

Tell us, would you like to see Netflix adapt Fight Club into an anime series?