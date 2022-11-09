Elden Ring is an RPG video game that was developed by FromSoftware. For the most part, the game has been well received, with players having thoroughly enjoyed playing through the world that has been developed, and as a result, has won several awards. Unfortunately, players have started to suspect that Elden Ring has input reading, making the game significantly more difficult than it needs to be.

What is Input Reading?

Input Reading happens when an enemy is able to see what action a player is going to perform through the buttons they push and reacts to that action by attacking or dodging before the player character has finished performing the action. It makes games extremely unfair and frustrating and is done as a way to punish players for using specific moves against specific characters.

A player’s recent encounter with a Runebear in Elden Ring has convinced a lot of people that the game makes use of input reading, but that is actually not the case.

Runebears are an incredibly difficult creature to take on with their speed, dodgy hit-boxes, and an attack that is near impossible to dodge, so when a player attempted to sneak up on one and it attacked before they had even properly engaged in a fight the player was immediately suspicious of what was going on and took to social media to post a clip of what had happened with the title “Elden Ring doesn’t have input reading.”

The player was rightfully frustrated with what had happened and while it may look like input reading, this is actually not the case. Zullie the Witch, a Dark Souls hacker who posts their findings about game programming on YouTube, explained that input reading doesn’t exist in Elden Ring but the system has been replaced with functions in such a manner that players can’t actually tell the difference.

What is Actually Happening?

In the programming of the game, certain animations have a unique flag that will trigger a very specific response from the AI. This is best seen when a boss is able to dodge ranged projectile attacks from players by leaping to the side to avoid being hit.

Many players feel like this makes gameplay enjoyable and extremely frustrating, especially when an enemy is dodging every attack you make toward it. Others have said that this is doing nothing but forcing players to act only during moments they believe are perfectly safe and it takes away from the gameplay in Elden Ring.

The best part about gaming is when you’re in a dire situation where there is a very high chance you could die, but you manage to come out of it mostly unscathed through the risks you took to gain victory.

Unfortunately for gamers, they shouldn’t expect FromSoftware to change their habit of punishing players for specific actions anytime soon. It has become a staple of their games and they haven’t shown any signs of changing.

What do you think, is Elden Ring guilty of input reading?