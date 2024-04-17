The story of the fantastic manga universe that we have loved for decades, Naruto, continues through the spin-off series about his son, Boruto. First, continuing through Boruto Naruto Next Generations, the spin-off has a sequel series about to release Chapter 9, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a world in which Boruto has defected from the Hidden Leaf Village. He was forced to go rogue because everyone’s memory had been rewritten to think he was an outcast.

While this story has unfolded over the last eight chapters, and the manga series is gearing up for the release of Chapter 9, one amazing detail might have been leaked. It is that Boruto possesses Future Sight abilities in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Chapter 8: Where We Left Off

As the incredible excitement of Chapter 8 ended, we were left on an incredible cliffhanger. Kawaki and Delta have managed to track down Boruto before Boruto makes a quick escape. After escaping the Shinju dimension, the God Trees Jura and Hidari are headed to Hidden Leaf Village. The two quickly defeated Hidden Leaf Village ninjas, who tried to stop them from going further.

Even Kawaki attempts to intercept them but is eventually knocked out. The two continue their invasion, looking for Naruto Uzumaki after sensing the Tailed Beast Chakra nearby. However, the chakra they are sensing is actually coming from Himawari, Naruto’s daughter and Boruto’s little sister. The chapter ended as Himawari confronted Jura and Hidari.

Chapter 9: What Fans Are Expecting

Fans were expecting Boruto to return to the Hidden Leaf Village to protect his little sister, as he did when Code attacked the village. He has not only kept tabs on the village but also on what the God Trees are up to. Protecting Himawari would obviously be his first priority. Still, fans were shocked to see something else unfolding in the released Chapter 9 Preview Page of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Chapter 9 Preview Page Revealed A Key Detail

Leading up to the scheduled release of Chapter 9 on April 19th, 2024, details on the next chapter have been heavily under wraps, with no spoilers leaking until now. We wouldn’t call it a leak because the official Naruto website shared a glimpse of the next chapter thanks to a preview page.

In the preview, Boruto seems completely unphased, while a speechless Kawaki looks on with his usual gloom. Jura and Hidari are shown in front of the entrance to the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto’s look of determination rather than fear or urgency has led many fans to speculate that Boruto has an incredible power: Future Sight.

What Does Boruto’s Future Sight Ability Mean?

Future Sight is an incredible ability that allows its user to foresee events before they occur. Only very powerful individuals could possess a power like this, but because Boruto has the Jougan, the “Exclusive Eye Technique” that gives him his distinctive right eye, also known as the “Pure Eye,” it seems likely that his possession of the Jougan has something to do with his developing Future Sight.

Despite being an outcast from the Hidden Leaf Village, throughout the story of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, he has always kept a close watch on what is happening with his younger sister Himawari; it seems highly likely that he has at least a limited form of precognition if not constant awareness about whatever is happening in the village.

All of this is to say that Boruto focuses on Kawaki rather than the “impending doom” headed towards the Hidden Leaf Village because he already knows that the threat isn’t immediate and that he has some time to deal with Kawaki before that.

Do you think Boruto has Future Sight in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, or does his determination on the preview page suggest a different possibility?