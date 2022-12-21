Now that Shuri has taken over the role of the Black Panther, fans are still talking about who else they think would be a good fit for the character in the future. Though the wearer of the mask may perish, the Black Panther continues on and has through generations. Before Chadwick Boseman played T’Challa, Djimon Hounsou voiced the character in an awesome Black Panther animated series. And that’s one of the reasons why people think he would be perfect for the Marvel character too.

Djimon Hounsou Would Be Honoured To Be Black Panther

The Special Forces actor has expressed great interest in someday starring as one of the Black Panthers for the Silver Screen. In 2012, before Black Panther was in the creation and hit the big screen in 2018, Djimon Hounsou had wished to play the role of T’Challa, but now we think he would still be a perfect fit for a different Black Panther in the future.

When asked how he would feel about it by MTV News, he said, “Oh man. It would be an honour. I think it transpires into everything I’ve wanted and dreamed about doing. It definitely is a great story.”

Hounsou has always dreamt of portraying the character of Black Panther on the big screen because of what he feels the symbol represents. “We see superheroes left and right, and this is a superhero that was also created in the likeness of African Americans and Africans.”

However, many disagreed about the character’s representation, saying that because he came from a fictional African nation that was highly technically advanced, it was an inaccurate representation of the African people. In response to this, Hounsou shared that how Marvel Comics portrayed the fictional African nation of Wakanda was the right way to do it. “I think as far as Africa is concerned, you really have to create a fictional country, and that country is a character within the story as well. You can’t go to Congo and say, ‘Oh, let’s make it Congo’. Congo is a war-torn country, and it’s not stable! Not like the West.”

When asked whether he thinks he will ever get the chance to step into the role, he said, “It’s left to Marvel, and there are a lot of great actors out there… but I think it would be an honour to be asked to do that.”

He Has Already Starred as Black Panther

Black Panther is historically the first black superhero to appear in mainstream American comics in July 1966 in Fantastic Four #52. Since then, he has regularly taken the world by storm in comics, animated series, and now most recent feature films for the big screen. Even rumours that a game in the works focuses on the native African hero.

The mini-series was the first time that Djimon Hounsou got the honour of portraying Black Panther in 2010. Despite being a mini-series and an animation, the series was a hit and still stands with a 7.2 rating on IMDb. Hounsou did a fantastic job of portraying T’Challa then. Although there is no chance of him reprising that specific role now, that doesn’t mean he still couldn’t represent one of the many proud iterations of Black Panther in the future.

Do you think Djimon Hounsou would be a good Black Panther?