There are many gorgeous actresses who have managed to pull off the role of Catwoman over the years: Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeifer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and most recently, Zoe Kravitz. Every actress has stepped into the role to variable degrees of success, but one talented actress was devastated and distraught when she lost the latest role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Let’s talk about Eiza Gonzalez as she discusses losing the major DC role to Zoe Kravitz.

Matt Reeves’ Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz stepped into the role of Catwoman the way the character herself effortlessly slips into her catsuit each time she goes on her heists and adventures. She was undoubtedly gorgeous in her portrayal of Selina Kyle, to the point that she is counted among some of the best actresses to ever stand in the iconic role.

When she got the role, Kravitz immediately understood the gravity of the legacy of actresses she was joining, which was part of why she was able to beautifully portray her character. Many think that the essence of Selina Kyle is a woman who knows her sex appeal and the depths of her skills as a thief. Still, to Kravitz, her story is that of “a woman who survived a hell of a life, and is trying to figure out what to do next.”

That being said, it wasn’t always a done deal that Kravitz would be the next Catwoman. Another promising actress was lined up for the role and even took a camera test for The Batman. Still, Eiza Gonzalez would ultimately lose the role to Kravitz; at first, the loss devastated her.

Eiza Gonzalez Was Distraught because of the Loss

The brilliant journalists at ComicBook.com managed to get an exclusive interview with Eiza Gonzalez while promoting her latest Netflix drama, where she opened up about the impactful experience of being considered for the role of Catwoman in The Batman and how losing the role made her feel at the time.

Gonzalez was a massive fan of Catwoman and was over the moon when she got the opportunity to do a camera test for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, sharing that she couldn’t believe she got to experience the process.

Unfortunately, she didn’t get the role, and she shared with ComicBook.com that “at that moment, I was distraught that I didn’t get it.”

A Gracious Loss

Even after losing a role that she would have loved to step into, Gonzalez was incredibly gracious in the loss. She continued to say that she loved what Kravitz achieved in the role of Catwoman and supported the film. She shared with ComicBook.com that upon watching the film, she not only loved the movie but also loved Kravitz in it, believing that Reeves had chosen the perfect actress for the role.

“It was just nice to see people for the right role getting cast in the right role, and I just like to watch it as an audience member.”

Eiza Gonzales Won’t Be A Superhero Anytime Soon

When asked whether she would try again for a role like Catwoman in the future, Gonzales shared that she doesn’t see it happening and is okay with that. She had the opportunity, but it passed. As a younger actress, she would have loved the opportunity. Still, she is happy with her work and is okay with never becoming a DC or Marvel superhero.

Understandably, someone would be devastated by losing the chance to be Catwoman. It’s the role of a lifetime. Eiza Gonzalez showed impressive grace, congratulating Zoe Kravitz on her portrayal of a role she wished she could have had, and that is the kind of showmanship that every hero needs. She might not have been Catwoman, but Eiza Gonzalez is a heroine in her own right.

If you want to see the stunning Mexican actress in action, check out her latest TV show, 3 Body Problem, on Netflix.

