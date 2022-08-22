After a long wait, Walt Disney Company officially launched the Disney+ (Disney Plus) streaming service on 18 May 2022 in South Africa, offering subscribers access to a huge stable of content. Beyond the classic in-house Disney films and TV shows we’ve all grown to know and love, the studio owns a number of entertainment properties you probably care deeply about, including Marvel, Pixar, 21st Century Fox and National Geographic. Disney+ brings all that magic under one roof.

Four months later, with more and more new original content being added all the time and the app seeing multiple updates, it’s hard to deny that Disney+ is not only revolutionising streaming in South Africa but dominating the industry. Disney+ is a force to be reckoned with. — even if things haven’t gone 100% smoothly for some.

In the last few months since its local launch, numerous South African Disney+ users have had a few issues with glitches and technical issues, including streaming content at the highest resolution. But while a few have cried foul, there is also a majority that has had an enjoyable experience – streaming at 4K without any hiccups. I am one of them.

But even still, the company is fully aware of the issues some have faced and are working hard on improving the service for all. However, with the number of different devices available in South Africa, it’s going to take time – and possibly patience.

For those who don’t remember, there were bumps in the road for other streaming services too. When I first subscribed to Amazon Prime, there was no option to change the streaming quality and we were all forced to watch the ultra-high 4K versions of the shows. Showmax, on the other hand, was incredibly buggy even though they only offer 720p quality. Netflix didn’t even offer 4K when it first arrived.

There is bound to be a few glitches with a streaming service that’s just 4 months old but the team has ensured us that they’re working hard to deliver a best-in-class streaming experience for all subscribers to Disney+. The technicians and developers are doing all they can to get the Hotstar app to function flawlessly for all users — rolling out updates regularly. In fact, the Hotstar team has had success building streaming platforms at scale in India and across the Asia Pacific region and has mass appeal in the region – the launch in South Africa is an extension of this.

I’m sure most Disney+ subscribers will agree that we’ve seen a significant reduction in playback issues lately. And yes, the Disney+ South Africa app is coming to Hisense TVs and gaming consoles very soon. The team is working around the clock to get the apps ready.

In addition to all this, Disney is also working hard to add local South African content to the stream service.

Disney+ Day

September 8 is Disney+ Day and the streaming service promises to deliver even more excitement to subscribers. New titles include Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome to the Club, a new short from The Simpsons.

But wait. There’s more.

New content coming to the service will include:

Mike

Mike is a limited series about the life of boxer Mike Tyson. It explores his ups and downs—from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and our role in shaping Mike’s story.

Pinocchio

A live-action version of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character; and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest Marvel Studios film, Thor: Love and Thunder, finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted when a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods, arrives on Earth. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery behind Gorr’s vendetta and stop him before it’s too late.

Wedding Season

Stefan, a hopeless romantic, meets Katie, who is engaged to the son of a wealthy property magnate. Despite her engagement, they have a whirlwind affair that begins over a summer of weddings. Before long, they’re on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

Cars on the Road

The series Cars on the Road follows Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. Along the way, every stop is its own adventure, with outrageous roadside attractions and colourful new characters. The series’ episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (“Eps 1, 2, 8”), Bobby Podesta (“Eps 5, 6, 9”) and Brian Fee (“Eps 3, 4, 7”). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Assembled: Creating Thor: Love and Thunder is a behind-the-scenes look at how the latest instalment in the Thor franchise was made. Featuring interviews with Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, as well as raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, it gives viewers an inside look at Thor’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

With never-before-seen footage, colourful personal stories and meaningful moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return — from Lucasfilm and Supper Club — showcases the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This insightful documentary explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi — as portrayed by Ewan McGregor — and Anakin Skywalker — played then by Hayden Christensen.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Growing Up

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, Growing Up is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. From Disney Branded Television, the series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world.

For a monthly subscription of only R119 per month, Disney+ remains the best bang for the buck when it comes to streaming locally.

