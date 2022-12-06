Since Disney+ came out, it has swept South Africa, rising to similar popularity heights to Netflix as one of the most loved streaming platforms. Watchable on smart TVs, mobiles, PC, and even Xbox consoles through the Microsoft Store, it seemed like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players were the only ones left out of the easily accessible viewing pleasure. We’re still waiting for good news for Nintendo Switch gamers, but PlayStation 5 users can rejoice that Disney+ is now available on the platform in South Africa!

Disney+ Coming To PlayStation 5 in South Africa

As of today, the 6th of December, 2022, PlayStation 5 players who are subscribed to Disney+ can access all the most fantastic stories the streaming app offers. This includes everything that Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic have to offer, which means more than 1000 films, 1500 series, and 200 exclusive Originals from all the outlets mentioned above. And it came just in time too!

December is the perfect time to watch Disney movies, thanks to all the fabulous Christmas movies they have made and more coming out in the future. But there aren’t just Christmas movies to enjoy, as there are also blockbusters like Amsterdam, new episodes of the revival series Willow, The Santa Clauses and older classics like American Horror Story. In addition, let’s remember the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special and every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and series to binge to keep you entertained.

Disney+

Disney+ is an excellent streaming platform that gives subscribers access to many movies and series, all in one place. Subscribers can access their content in high-quality, up to 4K. In addition, viewers can have up to four concurrent streams at a time, have unlimited access to downloads – for viewing during load-shedding – and can be accessed on up to ten devices at a time.

There is also the option to set up to seven different profiles on one account so that the whole family doesn’t have to fight about what they are watching. In addition, parents with young children can set a PIN to access age-appropriate content so that they can rest assured that their children will only be watching the things they are comfortable with showing.

There is an ever-growing collection of incredible movies and exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action content, animated series, and short-form content. Of course, it is the premier streaming home for the newest releases from the Walt Disney Studios.

If you have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to watch Disney+ content on your PlayStation 5, today is your day! Now you can access all of your favourite movies and series easily through your console, which is conveniently hooked up to a TV anyway, essentially turning any TV into a smart TV through the power of your console. Of course, other streaming platforms have this option as well. Still, this is the perfect opportunity if you are a fan of Disney content.

