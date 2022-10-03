Forget the leather, Bub. Marvel fans are requesting that Disney allows Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to wear the iconic yellow suit in Deadpool 3. And we’re totally ready for it.

When Ryan Reynolds released that teaser video on the 27th of September, he broke the internet. And for good reason. Having missed the announcement at the D23 Expo about his upcoming movie, fans were a little worried about what was happening with the reintroduction of the Merc with a Mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only for him to reveal that not only will Wade Wilson be making his way back onto the big screen but he will be joined by Hugh Jackman’s Logan (aka Wolverine) in Deadpool 3.

This is huge, mainly because Wolverine was killed off in his last movie with Fox after an emotional fight defending his daughter. Not that we are complaining about the resurrection, we are just as excited as everyone else!

When Fox acquired the rights to X-Men, the world wasn’t quite in a place where it accepted movies that were live-action adaptations of comic series, especially Marvel Comics. After the huge success of Blade (which is a movie that also briefly stars Ryan Reynolds), Fox decided to give Bryan Singer’s X-Men a shot, and it was a massive success.

Fox did a lot right with X-Men, making changes where they thought it would be necessary so that the fans could relate to the characters. One of the biggest changes that were made was that they did away with the typical outfits that were seen in the comics, the yellow and blue signature X-Men suits. This wasn’t too much of a shock as most movies were leaning into the early 90s and 2000s theme of full-body leather back then, as seen with Blade, Mission: Impossible, The Matrix and Charlie’s Angels.

Fans weren’t exactly devastated when the end of Logan’s life rolled around and they hadn’t seen Wolverine in the typical yellow suit. But now, with him returning in Deadpool 3, the hope of seeing Hugh Jackman in the iconic yellow spandex Wolverine suit is back as well.

‘What yellow suit?’ you may be asking. In the X-Men comics, the team is famous for their iconic yellow suit with the big X symbol on their chests, signifying who they were. Although the X-Men were seen in yellow suits at a later stage, this was never part of Logan’s era. When Wolverine comments on going out in a full leather jumpsuit, Cyclops (James Marsden) jokes back, “What would you prefer, yellow spandex?” So clearly the franchise hadn’t forgotten its roots but just wasn’t ready to accept them.

But there is still hope that we can see Wolverine in the iconic yellow suit in Deadpool 3. In the last Deadpool movie, Deadpool 2, some of the X-Men who work with him can be seen wearing their iconic yellow get-up (like Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and even Wade Wilson wearing an X-Men in training uniform in an extended scene.

If they can do it, surely Wolverine can too?

Would you like to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the iconic yellow suit in Deadpool 3?