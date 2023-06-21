The latest chapter in the assassin story that has taken the world by storm, John Wick: Chapter 4, has been incredibly successful and is thought to be well-loved by audiences and critics alike. While the John Wick franchise appears to be stronger than ever, an iconic director had a lot more negative things to say about the movie and how it marks the downfall of action films, even going so far as to call it “disgusting”.

The John Wick Franchise Is Booming

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been one of the most successful additions to the John Wick franchise, earning itself a worldwide gross profit of $432 million to date, and has garnered praise from audiences and critics universally.

Despite the state that we last saw the titular character (no spoilers, guys), the franchise is expanding beyond just the movie series and is reportedly working on the next step in the story, John Wick 5.

Those curious about how Winston Scott became the proprietor of The Continental will have their questions answered with the prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The prequel series depicts Winston’s rise to power within the High Table in the 1970s and will be premiering on Peacock in September this year.

However, we have yet to see the last of our beloved main character and badass because he will be appearing in Ana de Armas’ spinoff Ballerina, which is slated for its release in theatres on the 7th of June 2024.

The story of Ballerina takes place between the last two chapters of John Wick, Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, and keeps the continuity of the original movie series intact.

John Wick 4 Under Fire

Despite seemingly being in the franchise’s prime, John Wick: Chapter 4 has come under significant fire since its release.

The Ukrainian League of Cinema released a statement commenting on the theme and contents of the movie, insinuating that it was encouraging terrorism, speaking strongly about how doing business in and with Russia supports the “terrorist state” with taxes.

Plenty of other celeb commentaries on the movie called it “violent”. Still, they were quickly taken out of context and used as underhanded promotion for their films.

The Movie Called “Disgusting”

During an exclusive interview with Variety, Oliver Stone, the esteemed director of Platoon, Natural Born Killers and screenwriter of Scarface, seemed to have much to say about John Wick: Chapter 4 too.

As an esteemed action director himself, Stone commented on many aspects of the film, saying that the franchise (and possibly the action genre as a whole) has “lost touch with reality”, calling John Wick 4 out for becoming “a video game more than a movie”.

Stone commented that how John Wick can kill three to four hundred people in the movie is mildly impressive, but “not one of them is believable.”

Finally, his official verdict is that “the film is disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting.”

The next chapter of the story, John Wick: Chapter 5 or one of the two spinoff franchises coming out next year, might change Oliver Stone’s mind. Still, for now, he seems unmoving in his opinion that he hated John Wick 4.

Do you think John Wick: Chapter 4 was disgusting and unbelievable, or did you love the movie?