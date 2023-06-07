American director and producer Bryan Singer had an illustrious film career spanning over three decades. Widely recognised for his work in the science fiction and comic book film genres (X-Men, Superman Returns, The Usual Suspects, and Valkyrie are just a few of his big projects), it seemed as though Singer had it all – that is until his career imploded. A slew of sexual misconduct allegations and substance abuse issues threw the director’s career entirely off course. However, the disgraced director is said to be plotting his Hollywood comeback. How, you might ask? With a new self-financed documentary movie defending himself against claims of sexual assault that were made against Bryan Singer, of course!

Bryan Singer’s Documentary

According to an unnamed source who spoke with Variety, the director plans to release a self-funded documentary to address the allegations of sexual assault made against him. The new movie will also detail Bryan Singer’s “struggles” and follow “his attempt at career resurrection”.

While I do not know how much weight his self-funded documentary will carry (given the biased nature of the topic), the 57-year-old certainly has the means to pull it off. Documentaries are often self-financed and rely on distributors other than publicly traded media businesses to reach audiences.

Singer, who earned over $40 million for Bohemian Rhapsody, is unquestionably affluent he should not have a problem covering costs for his latest endeavour. However, should his attempt to crawl back into Hollywood’s graces fall short, the documentary is only one of many projects on which Singer has his eyes set.

The once-acclaimed director reportedly aims to return to his low-budget roots and is currently meeting with potential investors to develop three features which carry a budget of $10 million each. According to another report, Singer is also working on a documentary about Louganis, a 1984 and 1988 Summer Games gold medalist and LGBT activist.

Singer’s last project was Bohemian Rhapsody. However, the director was released from the film just before the film’s completion owing to allegations of erratic conduct, extended absences, and later sexual assault claims.

Complaints Against Bryan Singer

Aside from the Queen film, Singer had been the subject of other complaints. The director has been the target of numerous rumours concerning sexual misconduct with teenage boys, the first of which occurred on the set of Apt Pupil in 1997. Two teenage males, ages 14 and 17, filed a civil suit alleging that they were compelled to strip naked for a scene, while two other young actors made similar claims in separate civil suits.

Singer faced another lawsuit in 2014, this time from actor and model Michael Egan, who claimed Singer sexually attacked him as part of a ring of abusers. Egan was between the ages of 15 and 17 during the alleged abuse. Following another lawsuit in 2017, the producer of several hit superhero films attempted to relaunch his career with the comic book adaptation of Red Sonja. However, the filmmaker exited the project following a 2019 exposé by The Atlantic which outlined allegations from four men that Singer had assaulted them when they were underage.

Following the publication of the article by The Atlantic, Singer released a denial of all claims levelled against him, calling the exposé a “homophobic smear piece” that had “been conveniently timed to take advantage of Bohemian Rhapsody’s success”. The fallen director and producer has remained out of the Hollywood spotlight ever since.

Could Bryan Singer’s new movie engineer his comeback?