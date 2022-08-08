Paying for products and services with Bitcoin is fast gaining popularity. Assuming that you’ve already created a Bitcoin wallet and loaded it with bitcoins, here are a few unusual places to spend them.

1. Buy a Tesla Car



You can use bitcoins to purchase a Tesla car, but the company gives you only half an hour to complete your purchase.

Also, you cannot expect a refund from the company if you send bitcoins to the wrong address or make an overpayment.

2. Buy a Domino’s Pizza

The Lightning Network makes it easy and cheap for consumers to purchase pizza with Bitcoin. Here’s how:

Use the Cash App to purchase some bitcoins.

Transfer your bitcoins to a wallet like Bluewallet.

Set up a Lighting wallet in Bluewallet to make cheap and instant transactions over the Lightning Network.

Use the bitcoins in your Lightning wallet to purchase pizza.

3. Play at Online Casinos

Online casinos are of two types—crypto-only online casinos and traditional online casinos that support cryptocurrencies. You can sign up at any licensed online casino that accepts Bitcoin as a casino payment method.

Visit the casino cashier to make a quick Bitcoin deposit and start playing.

You might be even more surprised to discover that BTC is an accepted payment method at online casinos. In fact, we investigated this further and after checking out NoDepositHero, we can safely say there’s a vast selection of operators accepting crypto whether exclusively or in addition to regular fiat currency in South Africa.

4. Buy Candy

Are you a Bitcoin enthusiast with a sweet tooth? Well, boy do we have some great news for you!

You can use Sweetbit, a candy dispenser that allows you to buy candy with bitcoins. The device receives Bitcoin transactions via blockchain.info and dispenses candies.

5. Buy a Vacation Package

Many airlines now accept payments in bitcoins. You can also book a flight through Expedia, which is Bitcoin-friendly.

You can also use Bitcoin to book hotel rooms when you arrive at your destination. Go on a vacation to Las Vegas. Dotted with Bitcoin ATMs, it is the best place to spend your cryptocurrencies.

6. Buy a Cup of Coffee

Want your mandatory morning caffeine kick? You’d be pleased to find out that you can buy a cup of coffee with bitcoins via Bakkt, an online platform allowing consumers to manage and spend digital assets like gift cards, rewards, and cryptocurrency.

Bakkt converts your bitcoins into Starbucks Cards. Download the Starbucks app to view all the available Starbucks cards in your account. You can now use the Starbucks app to make payments.

7. Find a Date

You can use Bitcoin at OkCupid to find your significant other. OkCupid is well-known as one of the best dating sites in the world.

The service accepts bitcoins from customers who want to purchase its premium plan, which permits anonymous use in an ad-free environment.

8. Get Some Beer

EVR became the first bar to accept payments in Bitcoin in April 2013. Enjoy your beer and let the waiter know you would like to pay in bitcoins.

The waiter gives you a tablet with BitPay, an app that allows businesses to receive Bitcoin payments.

9. Buy Precious Metals

Amagi Metals has been accepting payments for gold and silver in Bitcoin since 2012. Today, it is one of the top Bitcoin to gold websites worldwide. The company aims to promote financial responsibility while supporting the crypto community.

Bitcoin enthusiasts at Amagi are always willing to answer Bitcoin-related questions. They also help customers set up Bitcoin wallets.

10. Offer Bitcoins at the Church

The Church of St. John the Evangelist in New York is the first church in the world to accept Bitcoin donations. So far, the church has received three bitcoins in donations.

If you discover that you have forgotten your wallet at home while attending the weekly service at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, you can use Bitcoin to donate some money.

How’s that for discovering unexpected places you can use your BTC? And the best thing about the above-mentioned list is, that it’s far from exhaustive! So if you haven’t jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, we suggest for you to look into some Bitcoin investing…