A meme circulating the internet seems to reveal another remarkable prediction. But did The Simpsons actually predict the Queen’s death?

On the 8th of September, the world was shocked by the news that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away and all over the world people began to mourn meme the incident. Soon after, news began circulating that the writers of the show had yet again managed to predict another major event, when a Tik Tok showing a scene from Season 15, Episode 4, The Regina Monologues went viral with 16.8 million views.

In the scene the Simpsons have gone to the UK and, while driving, crash into the back of the Queen’s carriage. This sends the carriage toppling over and the video then zooms in on a piece of paper in the carriage with the numbers “8.9.2022”.

Many people were amazed that The Simpsons had managed to predict the Queen’s death and that it had been done with such accuracy, but it was soon debunked when others began pointing out that the date didn’t appear in the original showing of the episode and it had just been edited in.

A second post went viral on Twitter, this time with The Simpsons’ version of the Queen lying in a coffin and it was suggested that back in 2014 it had been predicted that the year of her death would be 2022. Unfortunately for those who believed the image, after some digging, it was proven that this was another just fake, one that had replaced Trump (who the shot is originally of) with Queen Elizabeth II and added a headstone.

Are The Simpsons Days of Making Predictions Over?

Queen Elizabeth II only makes an appearance in 6 of The Simpsons’ 728 episodes and the only one where she is ever shown to be in danger is The Regina Monologues. While her death was not one of the show’s predictions, much to many fans’ dismay, it doesn’t mean that we will never be entertained by another unexpected prediction again.

Over the course of the show’s extremely long run time, there have been plenty of times where a gag or storyline came true, giving both fans and writers a chuckle (and perhaps a bit of an existential crisis), and with hundreds of episodes already created and many more still to come, there’s no way of knowing how the show will wow us next.

Let’s just hope that the next time The Simpsons makes a prediction, it’ll be about something we will actually enjoy rather than something we will have to spend years recovering from because none of us were prepared.

So there you have it. The Simpsons did not predict the Queen’s Death.

