Iron Man’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame was one of the most heartbreaking moments in the franchise’s history, similar to the sacrifice of Gamora and Black Widow. Luckily, our favourite heroes are still determining how to stay alive. Despite his tragic loss, we know that Iron Man is one of the only Avengers that Kang the Conqueror considers an adversary, so is it possible that we will see Iron Man returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from the dead? A leak certainly makes it seem likely.

RELATED: This Fan-Made Comic Of Iron Man’s Avengers: Endgame Snap Is Awesome

“Leaks” by Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Avengers movies and his own spin-offs, is famously known for letting things occasionally slip, though not quite as terribly as Tom Holland. For example, in a recent interview where Ruffalo was asked how he felt about the loss of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans’ characters, he responded that he was heartbroken, like many of the cast and fans. Still, he added, “there is a time machine. And there are alternate universes and realities, so anything could happen.”

Ruffalo is famous for neither confirming nor denying things when asked a question about future movies, which has gotten him into trouble because it sparks a lot of speculation. Luckily, it means we are safe to speculate about the many possibilities that might lead to RDJ’s Iron Man returning.

RELATED: It Looks Like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man Might Return Afterall

Iron Man Returning

[Warning: the following section may contain spoilers for the future of the Avengers movies.)

A few theories are floating around that might make Iron Man’s return possible, and here we will go into just two of them. The first is that Iron Man will return as a different variant. Although our Prime Iron man died heroically at the end of Avengers: Endgame, another Iron Man was mentioned recently.

Although we didn’t see Superior Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he wasn’t happy with how Doctor Strange handled things. He might want revenge on the Prime Doctor Strange and the remaining Prime Avengers. He could be swayed into an alliance with Kang the Conqueror. It could be fascinating to see this character that we know and love as a hero in the role of a villain or the film’s antagonist.

The other theory ties to what is happening with Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Fans were curious how Marvel would maintain the death of Wolverine from Logan and still bring him back for Deadpool 3. The Wolverine actor, Hugh Jackman, has an interesting theory to explain it. According to him, his perspective is that the events of the upcoming movie take place well before Logan and that the adamantium-wielding mutant will one day return to his own timeline and pass on.

Now. Bear with me here. Remember that when the Avengers are playing around with the time machine, Tony Stark is the one to warn them about the dangers of time travel. So if you do a little research into whom Kang might consider a worthy opponent, one of the first names up there is Tony Stark because of his genius intellect and knowledge about time travel…are we connecting the dots yet?

Although the Avengers could technically grab any Tony Stark from any multiverse, fans want Prime Iron Man. With their time machine, what is stopping them from hopping into the past and grabbing Prime Tony Stark? Dragging him into the future to defeat Kang might be the only solution for them to win. It would make sense why Tony knows he must sacrifice in the fight against Thanos. It’s a bit of a rough theory, but it makes sense.

RELATED: Marvel Has Complicated Iron Man’s Death Even More With Moon Knight

TL;DR Even though Iron Man is technically dead, he could return in future Avengers movies.

It is only speculation for now, but there are two main theories on how Tony Stark might return to the MCU.

One of the possibilities suggests Iron Man could be one of the villains that the Avengers need to face.

RELATED: 5 Ways Tony Stark Could Return As Iron Man In The MCU

What is your theory on how Iron Man will return to the MCU?