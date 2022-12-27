The idea for the first Knives Out (2019) film was devised in 2005 by Rian Johnson, and due to various commitments, the film only saw the big screen in 2019. Featuring an A-list heavy cast and a whodunnit murder mystery, the film grossed over $312 million worldwide and received universal critical acclaim. This was for its acting, screenplay, and direction. The film then spawned a sequel with master detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig), going on to solve another murder mystery in a different setting. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released recently (23 December 2022) and had fans excited for a third instalment. There is a tidbit in the most recent film that has fans speculating about the third film’s plot. Is this what Knives Out 3 will be about?

Daniel Craig reprised his role as Benoit Blanc to solve another crime involving a billionaire, a famous technology company co-founder, and his old friends. The sequel also received critical acclaim and was dubbed one of the best films for 2022. It also boasted an outstanding cast of actors, many of whom were praised for their performance in the film. This has left fans of the series excited for the next movie, Knives Out 3, and wondering where the narrative will take them. One of the characters in the movie may have hinted at precisely this, and it has fans speculating all over the internet.

What Do Fans Know About The Master Detective?

So far, the detective remains as much a mystery as the cases he solves. In the first film, it is revealed that he is a very famous detective, and the last of something called a ‘Gentlemen Sleuth’. Besides this, there is nothing else to go on except the cases he previously solved. At the point in time when Knives Out took place, he had solved the tennis champ case. And by the time the film was over, he had solved the Thrombey family case. These are just two of the cases fans know of.

It can be assumed that because he is a world-renowned detective that he has solved other notable cases. It can also be assumed that they are yet to be explicitly mentioned within the films. The second film shows fans a bit more of Blanc’s background, as fans get a glimpse into his famous murder-mystery-enthusiastic circle of friends, and his partner (who also happens to be a baker), Philip.

What Was the Hint That Has Fans Buzzing?

On the dock in Greece, Governor Claire Debella, played by Kathryn Hahn, singles Blanc out as a stranger among the masses. However, she quickly realizes who he is and recognizes him as the detective who solved a case involving a ballerina. Paired with the perfectly placed ballerina statues in Miles’ den, this Easter egg will surely mean something for the next film, Knives Out 3.

As mentioned above, Blanc solved only a certain number of cases that were explicitly revealed to the audience. So why would a case never mentioned suddenly come to light without further context? It could only mean that the next film may see Blanc in a prequel-style film, solving another one of the cases that made him famous. And it only makes sense because Blanc is a sleuth, with the entire point of his character arc being to solve crimes.

What do you think Knives Out 3 will be about?