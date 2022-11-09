Game of Thrones season 8 ended with more questions than it had answers. I’ve already detailed some of them in a previous article, as well as my disappointment in the ending, but there is still one very unanswered question that not even the published script could answer. What did Drogon do after flying off with Daenerys Targaryen’s body? It isn’t uncommon for the dragons of G.R.R. Martin’s world to fly off with their live owners, especially when they are first being bonded, but usually, a Targaryen gets a burial with their families present and is burned in dragon fire. This is a Targaryen tradition, and I’m sure dragons don’t uphold this themselves, so what happened besides the two flying off into the grey distance? Did Drogon actually eat Daenerys Targaryen?

Fan Theory

The House Of The Dragon Memes page on Facebook is home to a plethora of memes about the hit series, but unlike the name suggests, it is not limited only to the prequel series material, and fans are even free to poke fun at Game of Thrones. One member shared with the page on the 5th of November that he believes in a slightly different theory from what others do: Drogon actually eat Daenerys Targaryen after she died.

“He carried her off to eat her. You can’t change my mind.. That’s a dragon… Even house cats and dogs eat their deceased humans… pshh… look at his ‘Ima eat this now’ eyes.”

Considering Daenerys raised her dragons as her children, this was a pretty hilarious and dark theory. And it is true. In rare cases when a domesticated animal is trapped in their home with the body of its deceased owner, it will resort to eating the only meat it can find, which happens to be the decaying body… Dragons have been compared to house cats in the past, not really obeying their riders, and only doing so when it suits them or they are in the mood for it, so the theory might not be that far off.

The Comments

The only thing funnier than this “Drogon eating Daenerys” theory itself is the comments on the post. Some fans thought this was gross, some hilarious, and some added to the funny narrative of Drogon eating his deceased mother.

Yesits Pears commented on the post, “Well now I’m imagining him super sad and eating her slowly. Thanks.” This post has about 1.8k likes and reactions so obviously others thought this was hilarious as well.

Cassandra Peña came to the defence of man’s best friend saying that dogs aren’t the problem but rather cats, and thanks to our comparison of dragons and cats, the likelihood continues. “Dogs don’t eat their humans, they can almost starve to death before they do that. Cats on the other hand will and before you’re even cold.” Yikes.

Matius Nugroho Parlindungan possibly had the best comment of them all. “He takes her to the place where he keeps his hot sauce.”

And lastly, Tiff Michelle completely agrees. “Totally ate her.”

While it’s debatable, it’s definitely a funny take on why Drogon took Daenerys’ body.

What do you think happened after Drogon flew off with the dead Daenerys? Did Drogon eat Daenerys Targaryen?