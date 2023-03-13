The results of this year’s Oscars were a rollercoaster ride, and many fans thought should have ended after Angela Bassett lost against Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. While no one denies that the 64-year-old Everything Everywhere All at Once actress is talented, Twitter thought that Basset should have won the award instead.

Jamie Lee Curtis Won the Oscar

The 2023 Oscars had everyone up in arms this year when the four actresses nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. While many viewers felt it was deserved, as this was the first time in her career that she had been nominated for an Oscar, despite her long and successful list of Hollywood accomplishments, others felt very differently.

This Oscar nomination was Angela Bassett’s second (for her role as the grieving queen of Wakanda from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Her first was for her phenomenal role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It? Unfortunately for her, and disappointingly for her fans and friends, she wasn’t awarded the Oscar for this one.

Clips of the moment she lost shared on Twitter have gone viral. With many commenting on the heartbreaking moment.

Fans weren’t the only ones disappointed on her behalf, as Michael B. Jordan, who co-starred with Basset in Black Panther, and his co-star in Creed, Jonathan Majors, went up on stage to show her some love after her disappointment. “Hey, Auntie,” Jordan said, and Majors added, “We love you.”

Fans are Disappointed

Some argue that although Jamie Lee Curtis is a talented actress, her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once wasn’t as strong as Angela Bassett’s portrayal of the Wakandan queen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Others felt that one of Curtis’ co-stars, Stephanie Hsu, who played Joy in Everything Everywhere All at Once, should have won over Jamie Lee Curtis for her better performance. There have been statements like “Hollywood is making up for all of the other memorable roles that Jamie Lee Curtis should have gotten an Oscar for but didn’t deserve this one”, and saying that she was the least memorable part of the movie. Fans can be incredibly harsh sometimes.

I had no idea how the winner of an Oscar was chosen, so I did a quick google search. It looks like an online vote based on this category. Most voters decided Jamie Lee Curtis deserved this award over the other nominees. So who are we to argue against majority voting systems?

TL;DR Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role this year, and fans are upset that Angela Bassett didn’t.

Fans online are highly disappointed that Angela Bassett didn’t win and comment negatively on Jamie Lee Curtis’ win.

The Oscar winner is based on a majority vote, so clearly, this is what the fans and critics wanted.

Who do you think the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role should have gone to, Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis?