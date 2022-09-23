Serious gamers need the perfect space to do what they love best. Whether you’re into Call of Duty Vanguard, or perhaps you refuse to say goodbye to GTA, you still need a quality gaming sanctuary. This space doesn’t have to be big, but there are things that have to be right. The priorities are comfort, lighting, and storage, but how can you do it well on a budget? Check out these top tips for creating a quality gaming space without breaking the bank.

Lighting for less

Getting the right lighting is key, and a gaming room is certainly not the space for bright lights. Even a small lamp can cause problems, with annoying reflections on the screen. What you need is ambient and indirect lighting. The best choice for a gaming room is strip LED lighting, which is luckily more affordable than ever. If you shop around, you can pick up a roll of 5m for as little as 400R. Most LED strip lights come with a remote control that allows you to change both the colour and the power of the lights.

Getting the seating right

Just like the lighting, where you sit is super important. Most gamers like to be close to the floor, in a semi-reclined position. The obvious answer is a gaming chair, but these can be extremely pricey. Cheaper ways to get hold of one include shopping for a second-hand seat or waiting until the sale season. Another option is to make your bespoke gaming chair by adapting an old office chair, or car seat. You’ll need a basic set of tools, some excellent all-purpose adhesive, and a fair bit of patience. Difficult as it sounds, you can find lots of guides for building your own gaming chair online. Those on a serious budget but also lacking in time, should consider a beanbag; comfortable, simple gaming seating.

Entertainment Centre

Where you put the TV/monitor, and the gaming unit itself, is super-important. The screen needs to be at the right height and the console needs to be safely off the floor. It all needs to be near the power socket, and ideally, there should be a bit of storage space for games and accessories. Your entertainment centre can make all the difference to your gaming experience. However, a high-end, purpose-built gaming entertainment centre can cost more than 10.000 Rand. Budding carpenters, however, can try to build their own. Although, the simplest solution is to upcycle old furniture. An old modular bookshelf or storage unit is ideal, especially one with box shelf spaces.

Painting the walls

A lick of paint is the cheapest way to transform a room. For a gaming room, darker shades rule, even though the space is often small. Graphite grey, navy, deep purple, or forest green are all brilliant options. If the room is just too tiny to go dark, choose white, but use a red, black, dark grey, or other deep shade for all the accents. Remove all your gaming stuff before you start and make sure you leave the paint to fully dry before you install LED strip lights.

Adorning the walls

The screen should be the main focal point of any serious gaming room. This means there is no need to fill the walls with conflicting images. However, one or two well-chosen prints on the wall opposite the screen can add style. Excellent choices include vintage film posters or comic book prints, as well as game release posters, or even landscape scenes from within games. Choose one or two larger prints and frame them for a classy, but gamer-friendly look. Manga and Anime prints also look great in a games room. You can find posters for less by shopping for second-hand prints online or taking a look at Etsy, where talented but unknown artists sell unusual prints for immensely low prices. Gaming, film, TV, and comic-inspired artwork is growing hugely in popularity, and you’ll often find something completely different from the usual merchandise.

Creating a striking gaming room on a budget is easier than you think. A piece of upcycled furniture, a lick of paint, and some inexpensive LED lighting can transform any space into a gamer’s haven