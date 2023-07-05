You probably already know that Ryan Reynolds Deadpool is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the Marvel universe. With his quick wit, sarcastic humour, and incredible fighting skills, Deadpool has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. As for the Canadian actor who portrays him, Reynolds has become synonymous with the character, effortlessly bringing the chatty antihero to life in a way that no one else probably could. But what you may not know is that another popular action star doubled as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

That’s right before Ryan Reynolds stepped into the red and black suit; it was none other than Scott Adkins who portrayed the role of Deadpool.

Scott Adkins Was Almost Deadpool

Reynolds actually plays Wade Wilson in the poorly received X-Men spinoff, although he did shoot additional scenes as Deadpool to make the transition between him and Adkins more seamless. For the most part, it is Adkins who portrays Weapon XI in the film’s final act.

But playing the highly trained antihero wasn’t all it was cracked up to be, as the English actor revealed while answering fan questions on his official website.

Reflecting on his experience playing the iconic character, the king of the B-movie action genre shared that Reynolds was initially unavailable for the role, and he was approached to fill in. He admitted seeing this as an opportunity to make a mark, akin to how Darth Maul became an iconic character. However, he later discovered that reshoots were done with Ryan in Toronto.

“Actually when I was originally talking about playing Weapon XI with the producers the idea was that Ryan Reynolds was not available at all for that part of the movie so they wanted me to do it and I guess I convinced myself that this could be my Darth Maul. I wasn’t aware that they would do reshoots with Ryan in Toronto but I completely understand why they did it as you could tell that we were two different people.” the martial artist said, continuing: “Originally I expected to be wearing Deadpools costume, it was only when I arrived in Sydney that I saw that it would just be prosthetic make up.”

Despite the disappointment of being unable to wear the iconic costume, Adkins understood the creative decision behind it, saying, “That’s show business folks!”. The humble actor acknowledged that sometimes changes need to be made for the sake of the overall vision and artistic direction of the film (although there were probably better choices than having the character’s mouth sewn shut).

While Adkins has never appeared as the trigger-happy mercenary again, the 47-year-old actor has appeared in numerous other action-packed roles, showcasing his impressive martial arts skills and physicality, including his roles in films like Undisputed III: Redemption, Ninja, and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

As for Deadpool, Reynolds is set to return as the merc with a mouth in the franchise’s third instalment, which is set to bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the mix. The chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman is sure to be electric, as the actors have a great relationship in real life, often seen engaging in playful banter on social media. However, given their last interaction in the X-Men origins film, it will be interesting to see how their characters’ dynamic unfolds on screen.

Did you know the popular action star Scott Adkins appeared as Deadpool in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie?