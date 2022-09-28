One of the world’s favourite anti-heroes has finally got an update to share with the world. He is coming to the MCU in September of 2024, and he is not alone. It looks like Ryan Reynold’s Merc with the Mouth will be joined by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine — and possibly John Krasinski’s Mr Fantastic too — in Deadpool 3.

RELATED: Deadpool Vs Kingpin: The Perfect MCU Movie

Deadpool’s MCU Debut

Fans were delighted when Ryan Reynolds confirmed in December of 2019 that Deadpool would be making his way on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At first, some fans were worried that Disney would be expecting him to ‘soften’ the character around the edges, but to everyone’s relief, it was also confirmed that Deadpool 3 would be maintaining an R-rating. Because let’s face it, the character wouldn’t be the same without it.

At the time, Reynolds revealed the update during his appearance on Live With Ryan and Kelly, saying, “Yeah, we’re working on [Deadpool 3] right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Surprise Announcement

Disney’s D23 Expo came and went, sharing a ton of huge updates for Disney and Marvel Studios, and to the horror of Deadpool fans, there was no update on the highly-anticipated third movie. Nevertheless, Ryan Reynolds came to the rescue and dropped a surprise teaser announcement for Deadpool 3, on Twitter:

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

In the video, Reynolds explains that he has been trying and trying to come up with fresh ideas for the latest instalment but with no success. All except for one idea, and at that moment Hugh Jackman walks past in the background and Reynolds asks if he would play Wolverine one more time for the movie, to which he replies, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” Fading to a title medallion for Deadpool that has three big slash marks in it, it is official that Wolverine will be returning for Deadpool 3.

The roster of the creative team is set to be as exciting as it was for the first two instalments of the Deadpool saga. Shawn Levy is set to return to direct the film and tweeted his excitement once Reynolds had spilt the beans.

I want to take minute to thank #StrangerThings for training me to keep my big mouth shut. This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now🙃⚔️ — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 27, 2022

Along with the return of the director, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the script for the first and second movies, are returning to write the script for the third film as well.

RELATED: Why James Gunn Should Direct Deadpool 3

Wolverine’s Return

Wolverine first debuted in the Marvel comics in The Incredible Hulk #181, making 2024 the 50th anniversary of the character’s debut. Quite fitting, right?

Hugh Jackman has manned the role of the adamantium clawed mutant since 2000’s X-Men. The X-Man healed through a lot, being shot, stabbed, drowned, mauled, and maimed throughout the 17 years and countless films and cameos, before he was finally retired with 2017’s Logan, dying protecting his daughter. Although sad about the end for the character, Jackman had been part of the decision to kill off Wolverine in the end, thinking that it would be the last film anyway, and might as well go out with a bang. “At some point,” he said, “you’ve got to leave the party. It’s time to go home.”

James Mangold, who was also part of the decision said at the time, “it seemed logical, that if it were going to be his last film, that he’s either going to ride off onto the horizon or die. That you need to have some kind of curtain on his story, that’s a logical assumption, right? So you either have the Shane ending where he rides off on the mountain to parts unknown, which had largely been the way his character was resolved in every proceeding movie. Or you’d kill him. But the reason the choice was at our feet was because you needed the sense of closure. You needed some sense of an ending if you were going to end if you were dealing with the legacy of Hugh’s many performances and many films, and trying to set this part in some definitive way.”

Mangold had also previously talked about his apprehension about bringing the character back to life.

“What I’d be curious about if any one of these things happened would be, what are they doing with it? Meaning, I would have no qualms about it if someone had a good idea. If it’s basically, ‘I ran out of money and I needed a big paycheck, and I’m doing an empty film that cheapens the quality of the previous,’ well, that would be its own sadness. But the reality is that, if you have a good idea for a character, then there’s nothing wrong with doing anything. I don’t make the rules. For me, I’m always just asking that someone do something imaginative that doesn’t just seem like you’re taking all these assets and throwing them on a screen again, just to make dough. That seems to me to be or to satiate a kind of hunger people have to see more when the hunger they have to see more is what a movie is supposed to leave you with. Meaning that you’re supposed to love the characters and that just like a good meal, there is such a thing as too much. Just because it tastes good, if I keep filling your plate, at some point you’re going to be like that guy in the restaurant in the Monty Python movie. There’s just a limit.”

All that being said, James Mangold seems ecstatic to see Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and it looks like he trusts them to come up with an awesome and creative way to do it.

“Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or wormhole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!” he shared on Twitter.

RELATED: R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned In The Works

Who Else Might Be Returning?

Now that we know for sure that Hugh Jackman is returning for Deadpool 3, we also have the fun part of uncovering who else might be on the roster set to return. After The Greatest Showman actor’s usual co-star, Patrick Stewart, returned as Professor Charles Xavier as a multiversal variant in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, some suspect that he might co-star once again too.

There’s also speculation that John Krasinski’s Mr Fantastic, another character from the Doctor Strange movie, may be joining Deadpool 3 after he replied to Reynold’s announcement tweet with, “Wait…is this our movie?”- John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski).

Wait… is this our movie? https://t.co/eOnGPEZZov — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 27, 2022

Regardless of who else ends up joining, we can’t wait to find out more details about how exactly they are going to bring Deadpool into the MCU.

Check out our articles, Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds’ MCU Debut Will Have Big Surprises and Wolverine In The MCU: Will X-Men’s Hugh Jackman Return? for some more information about what we could expect from Deadpool 3 in September 2024.

Tells us, are you excited for Wolverine’s (and possibly Mr Fantastic’s) return in Deadpool 3?