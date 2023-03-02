Since Ryan Reynold (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) announced Deadpool 3 and told audiences that the beloved Australian actor would be back to play one of his best-known characters, fans have been desperately searching for more news about the film. Understandably further news has been kept mostly under wraps. Still, during an interview about The Son with Le Parisien, Hugh Jackman let slip a nugget of information for which everyone immediately launched, and everyone wants to know about Wolverine.

What Exactly Did Hugh Jackman Say About Deadpool 3?

When asked about the role, Jackman sent the speculation machine in motion with the words: “Yes, it will even be a dual role,” implying that there could be more than one Logan on screen. Given how many variants we’ve seen in the Marvel Universe over the last couple of years, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him play two different Wolverines. Of course, he’s done it before in Logan, although that didn’t go too well for him… Hopefully, we don’t have a repeat in Deadpool 3.

There’s also a chance that Jackman could play an entirely different character, even himself, if the MCU decides to stick with the Deadpool franchise’s meta references. He added that he and Reynolds “have been friends for twenty years; we have a lot of fun together. We are filming this summer. That’s why I’m so happy to be in Paris right now and to be able to enjoy French Gastronomy. Because very soon, I’m going to have to put myself on a strict diet to remake my Wolverine body: steamed chicken and broccoli!”Let’s hope that if they bring in his comic-accurate outfit, as Marvel has been choosing to do for so many of their characters, it does the character justice.

What We Know About Deadpool 3

There is very little we actually know about the upcoming movie. We know that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are tied to the project and that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are working on the script. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also came on board to help Reynolds ensure the script remained faithful to the character.

We also know that Shawn Levy, who worked on The Adam Project and Free Guy, has come on board as the film’s director and that Emma Corrin (The Crown) will take on the role of the villain.

Unfortunately, we know absolutely nothing about the plot besides the fact that Wolverine and Deadpool will be meeting each other for the first time since X-Men Origins: Wolverine. We’re sure wade is ready to redeem himself and talk even more than he did to make up for his lack of a mouth.

Deadpool is going to be a very different addition to the MCU, and fans can’t wait to see him get back to his wise-cracking ways while following what is probably going to be a very irritated Wolverine (how many times do you think he’s going to stab Wade, just because he won’t shut up?)

