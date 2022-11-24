Since joining several different social media platforms, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, has been dropping some “well-chosen” pictures on various platforms, seemingly hinting at the future directions that DC Studios could take. First, he shared a comic picture of the interstellar mercenary, Lobo, on his brand-new Mastodon Social Network profile. Now, he has created a new profile on Hive, where he seems to be dropping more hints. But what’s happening with James Gunn’s DCU?

Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Era

The DC Universe has experienced many years of ups and downs under the watchful gaze of Warner Bros. Now that Warner Bros. has successfully merged with Discovery, WBD has named James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly established DC Studios. Together, Gunn handles the creative side of the new studio, while Safran handles the business aspect, steering DC Studios in a new direction.

Since its inception, DC Studios has not shared any of their plans for the DCU, other than the joint public statement from James Gunn and Peter Safran telling fans that they will love what is coming up in the future. However, despite the lack of official news, this hasn’t kept Gunn quiet, as he seems to love dropping subtle hints and riling up the DC community.

The Suicide Squad director has recently joined Hive, a new popular social media app. Upon adding his official profile, he chose to use a Kingdom Come wallpaper for his cover photo, causing speculation about the famous DC Comics story arc to fly through the roof.

Kingdom Come

Although it didn’t take place in the main DC Universe, Kingdom Come is an iconic DC storyline created by Alex Ross and Mark Waid in 1996. The story arc has remained popular since the day of its inception. The comic introduces the aspect of Elseworlds, much like how the Arrowverse was parallel and individual to the main DC Universe when it was running on TV.

The Kingdom Come arc takes place in an alternative version of the DC Universe, in a future where heroism looks very different to how it does now. New superheroes in this future have no moral compass and can’t tell right from wrong or remember that their powers come with responsibilities. In this alternative world, the Justice League has to come together once again to take down the new generation of superheroes.

Kingdom Come has already been hinted at, thanks to some Easter eggs in Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths. Brandon Routh, who played Superman in this special, was seen wearing his suit from the graphic novel, hinting at some overlap. Similarly, the late Kevin Conroy’s Batman can be seen wearing the same exoskeleton suit that Batman wears in Kingdom Come. Coincidence? I think not.

There are multiple ways that DC Studios could tackle an adaptation of Kingdom Come. One option would allow them to utilize the currently assembled Justice League team, and another would allow for more flexibility and the opportunity to recast the roles should they wish. However, the second option seems unlikely after WBD CEO David Zaslav’s statement that there would no longer be four different Batman characters in the DCU.

With the amount of story embedded in the Kingdom Come arc, there is enough for DC Studios to make an Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame-level epic. If squeezing it all into two movies seems too daunting, there is also the option for a TV show. At this point, almost anything could be happening once their current slate of films ends in 2023.

After Sparking Many Rumours, James Gunn Is Setting Some Of Them Straight

James Gunn loves to voice his opinion on Twitter. The new co-CEO of the freshly named DC Studios is taking to social media to not only spark rumours but also to shoot down all kinds of false statements from the press, mainly those about the plan for the DCU and contracts with actors that haven’t been confirmed.

Despite being the fire that lit some of the rumours in the first place, Gunn has been shooting down rumours left, right, and centre these days, and he clearly isn’t worried about outting some so-called scoopers.

Henry Cavill’s Contract

There have been some new rumours that Henry Cavill’s new contract includes some Superman TV appearances. Another tale claimed that the new contract included Man of Steel 2, Black Adam 2, and even a new Justice League 2. However, according to James Gunn’s Tweet, none of this can be confirmed. He also asserted that no one knows the DCU plans other than himself and Peter Safran, his co-head, because the news had yet to be shared with the Warner Bros. Discovery team, which he confirmed will be happening in the next few months.

The Peacemaker director suggested that either the person sharing the rumour was lying, or that someone had lied to them. “But, as I’ve stated on here before, NO ONE knows what’s happening at DC Studios right now other than me & Peter,” Gunn tweeted.

He clarified all the rumours about Henry Cavill’s alleged new contract: “That would include writing up any new contracts for anyone at this point.”

However, his words would mean that The Witcher actor might not have a formal deal to return and that a Man of Steel sequel has yet to be officially confirmed. All we can tell for sure is that, at this point, nothing is set in stone.

Conflict in DC Universe

One rumour James Gunn still needs to address is one posted by YouTuber Grace Randolph, who claimed that Gunn and Safran’s DCU direction would include a political commentary storyline. It is thought that this is where Gunn and Dwayne Johnson butted heads about the direction the DCU would take under their leadership.

While no one wants to suggest that there is any negativity between the two, it is essential to note that since Safran and Gunn took over, the Guardians of the Galaxy director and Johnson have yet to acknowledge one another. Since Gunn hasn’t shot this rumour down, there might be some truth to this one.

Whether any of the rumours turn out to be true or not, taking DC Studios’ word at face value is the best way to know that your information is correct. However, until anything is officially announced, it’s good to remember that all rumours should be acknowledged with a pinch of salt. Some rumours may prove true, while others won’t. That’s the name of the rumour game.

We Will Get One Single DC Universe Going Forwards, Says Warner Bros.

Since hiring the new co-CEOs, we have heard nothing but great things happening at DC Universe. While we have not seen anything come out of the new agreement, the co-CEOs and even the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO assure us that we can expect beautiful things from them soon.

Cohesive DC Universe

After hiring Peter Safran and James Gunn as co-CEOs of the newly renamed DC Studios, DC Comics movies and television shows are officially moving into a new, cohesive era. The brilliant pair promised to create a “new” DC Universe, one guided by a singular “bible” that the two are currently working on, which means that there won’t be multiple iterations of a single character the way there have been in the past.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav has also told TheWrap that the two will wow fans repeatedly. “Over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, and there’s not going to be four Batmans… part of our strategy is driving the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over some time.”

This unification is a welcome change from the many years when DC’s plans have seemed all over the place. However, this announcement seems like a double-edged sword for some concepts currently in the works.

Implications

Although a cohesive DC Universe sounds like a superhero movie fanatic’s dream, it also has a few unsightly implications. Considering that some previously announced DC movies are already in production that shows different versions of characters, this might throw a significant wrench in the works.

As it is, WBD currently has at least three different people in the role of Batman in movies, some due in theatres as soon as next year. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are in The Flash, with the latter confirmed on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Robert Pattinson is also the reigning star of The Batman, which is expecting to see a sequel one of these days. So who will retain the title of The Dark Knight?

Another exciting overlap is the role of Harley Quinn in the DC universe. Of course, we already have an established Harley in Margot Robbie, who starred in both iterations of Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. However, a new Harley is said to be stepping onto the scene. Additionally, Lady Gaga is set to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in his next Joker movie, which begs the question of whether these other movies will be allowed to complete or cancelled like the cancellation slew of earlier this year.

What will this mean for the various Superman projects that are said to be in the works, such as the one written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams? With Henry Cavill confirmed (or maybe he is not?) to be returning for his role as Superman, who knows what could happen?

Tell us, are you happy with all the progression happening at the DCU under James Gunn?