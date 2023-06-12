We’re right at the doorstep of a new and exciting age for the DC Universe – or that’s what we’d like to believe. With the DCEU officially canned and years of character development now going the way of the dodo, fans are eagerly anticipating what James Gunn and his new DCU could mean for some of their beloved characters – but not so fast! There’s still one DC remnant from the Snyder era that needs to be addressed: The Flash.

Issues Facing The Flash

Recent months haven’t been kind to fans of the world’s fastest man. After a series of bizarre assaults and allegations against The Flash‘s star, Ezra Miller, fans are uncertain of why would Warner Bros. agree to release a film with such an unpopular personality in the lead. After the first fan reactions finally emerged, it seems as if not everything is going as planned for the last bastion of the DCEU.

Miller’s unruly behavior should be the least of our worries, though, as it seems as if WB themselves have somewhat lost faith in the Scarlet Speedster’s ability to draw in the crowds. We’ve seen how Michael Keaton’s Batman has steadily eclipsed the Flash in posters and promo material for the film, and the same thing is happening now with Supergirl. Simply put, Barry Allen feels like a secondary character in his own movie – not a good look for your character’s big-screen debut.

The Flash Fans’ Reaction

Then, there’s the matter of fan reactions. Though some fans still approach the movie with cautious optimism, the way Warner Bros. handled the entire situation surrounding The Flash has been less than optimal. Not only was there the issue with Ezra Miller’s casting, but the studio also got some flak after they chose to throw away what was left of Snyder’s DCEU.

Legions of online fans have come together to show their disdain for the upcoming film. A common criticism lies in how the trailers have made the film look “cheap” compared to previous DCEU outings. Things like the costumes, special effects, and even the story itself seem to draw too much inspiration from some of the worst aspects of the MCU – a stark contrast with the DCEU’s grim tone.

Considering the film seems to be a pseudo adaptation of the Flashpoint saga, fans might understandably be disappointed when they see that the movie doesn’t match the comic books’ mature and frankly disquieting atmosphere. Flashpoint is one of Flash’s most iconic storylines, and it would be a shame to see the long-anticipated solo film not living up to its reputation.

Expectations are running high with The Flash. It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to call it the most anticipated film in recent DC history, seeing as it will more than likely mark a before-and-after for the franchise. Whether fans eventually embrace the new face of the DCU remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: things don’t precisely look great for the cinematic universe.

Still, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might be the last entry in the DCEU as we know it, so perhaps Miller and the rest of the cast from The Flash might still have a fighting chance with fans. One thing is for certain, though: the passion and enthusiasm of the fanbase is a veritable testament to the popularity of DC as a franchise, and whether or not the movie bombs, the Flash as a character will continue to be a lightning rod for fandom for years to come.

