There is some news that shouldn’t surprise anyone at all. Jim Lee, the publisher and creative director of DC, has confirmed that Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment do not plan to continue with the SnyderVerse. Even though it was expected, this announcement effectively put a stop to everyone’s secret aspirations for the restoration of Zack Snyder’s DCEU.

Warner Bros. desired that Zack Snyder revitalize Superman after Christopher Nolan’s Batman was given a new lease on life on the big screen. Unfortunately, after Man of Steel, things didn’t go as planned and their relationship has been rocky over the years.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was the director’s original cut and foresight before it was cut by replacement Joss Whedon, helped increase HBO Max subscribers because the movie was released as an exclusive to the platform. Despite some odd resistance from Warner Bros., the Snyder Cut release has been successful.

The two further Justice League films that would complete a trilogy that Snyder had originally proposed, as well as the Ben Affleck Batman movie and other sporadic demands like David Ayer’s Suicide Cut, are what Snyder fans most want to see. But, sadly, this seems all but a dream for now.

Jim Lee, a giant of comic books who works on DC movie projects, was recently questioned regarding the future of the SnyderVerse. Unfortunately, his response might break a few hearts:

“I work on projects that are in development. I think Snyder’s vision of Cut Jack was realised, and it was a really satisfying story he told, but there was no need to do additional work on that material. There is no plan. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage.”

Working with Netflix, Zack Snyder is presently producing movies, including Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, and the forthcoming Rebel Moon. Despite The Batman‘s success, Warner Bros. hasn’t “lost” the SnyderVerse entirely because movies including Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash still use characters that first appeared in his earlier films — it’s just that they won’t carry out the entire elaborate Justice League sequel plan or bring Snyder back to accomplish anything.

There is hope, however. DC fans are now enthusiastic about Henry Cavill’s rumoured comeback as Superman, in addition to Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot returning in the Aquaman and Wonder Woman sequels, respectively.

Jim Lee’s remarks regarding the SnyderVerse are not entirely shocking because WB/DC Films have consistently distanced themselves from Zack Snyder, and the conflict has not at all subsided. Just recently things flared up when Rolling Stone accused the director of using bots to raise awareness of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.

Again, it doesn’t appear like Jim Lee is stating anything unexpected or unsurprising in this statement. Even if DC produced other Justice League films in the future, they would undoubtedly undergo significant changes, and Snyder wouldn’t even want to return to work inside the WB hierarchy again.

With the Arrowverse ending and Zack Snyder’s old characters trailing off (or getting jailed every week in Hawaii), while they try to construct a new universe with The Batman and now a Joker sequel, Warner has a lot of work to do to get DC into a coherent track.