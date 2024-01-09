Summary:

David Leitch is one of Hollywood’s most exciting action film directors, and his latest film, The Fall Guy, stars Barbie, Blade Runner 2049 star Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt. It is a fast-paced action comedy linked to Keanu Reeves’ John Wick films in more ways than you would think.

David Leitch

Leitch was a Hollywood stuntman who worked in many famous films as a stuntman and body double for actors like Brad Pitt in films like Fight Club and Troy. Leitch eventually moved into producing and directing and was Brad Pitt’s director in Bullet Train. Leitch was also a co-director with Chad Stahelski on the first John Wick in 2014.

Reminiscing on their history together for Entertainment Weekly, Brad Pitt mentioned that he and Leitch first met on the set of Fight Club, where Leitch was Pitt’s stunt double. Pitt noted, “He (David) trained me for the fights, and it worked so well that we went on and did several other films, like Troy.” As a director, Pitt said Leitch “developed into a director with his own vernacular, his own language, and it’s really fun to see.” Leitch also appeared as Pitt’s stunt double in films like The Mexican, Ocean’s Eleven and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

John Wick and The Fall Guy

Although he is uncredited for his work on the first John Wick, Leitch was co-director alongside Stahelski in the Keanu Reeves-led smash hit action film. Using his knowledge of action, Leitch helped craft the exciting action sequences in John Wick. The director’s love of martial arts can be seen in much of the film and in John Wick’s intense fighting scenes.

Although The Fall Guy leans more into comedy, it also features intense and thrilling action sequences. Ryan Gosling’s character, Colt, is a stuntman who becomes a hero, fighting off bad guys, similar to John Wick‘s gun-fu choreography. Leitch’s role as a stuntman and director in films like Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and John Wick means the filmmaker is adept at weaving together visceral and elaborate action sequences audiences love.

The Fall Guy is based on the 1980s television series of the same name. The upcoming film and the series have a lighthearted comedic tone but mixes it with fun and action. The Fall Guy offers the same exciting action that people love in John Wick, but it is more upbeat than dark and sombre, like Babba Yagga. Let’s see if Leitch’s The Fall Guy can become as successful as John Wick and a new action staple.

Do You Think David Leitch’s The Fall Guy Could Be The Next John Wick?