Summary:

David Hayter, the voice actor and scriptwriter, is the connection between the Metal Gear Solid series and the X-Men franchise.

Hayter is most famous for voicing the characters of Solid Snake and Naked Snake in Metal Gear Solid.

Snake is considered one of gaming's most enduring action heroes, and Hayter's voice work brought the character to life.

Sometimes, expansive universes and vast worlds collide; in this case, X-Men and Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Series collide to reveal an intriguing connection that few are aware of. Legendary voice actor and scriptwriter David Hayter is the bridge connecting these two worlds.

Uncanny Connection

The Canadian American is most famous for voicing Solid Snake’s and Naked Snake’s characters in Konami’s popular espionage stealth game Metal Gear Solid. In a strange twist, Hayter also wrote the screenplay for Bryan Singer’s X-Men (2000), as well as co-writing the sequel X2 (2003) and Watchmen (2009). Hayter hides a wealth of talent, and his gruff, charismatic, low-toned voice work for Snake made him one of the best video game characters ever.

Snake is one of gaming’s most enduring action heroes. As a former Green Beret and special operations soldier, Snake’s mission to destroy Metal Gear has been some of the best stealth adventures any gamer could ask for. Hayter infuses the character with attitude and coolness, using his voice to bring Snake to life.

Hayter voiced Snake in every release from 1998 until 2015, when Kiefer Sutherland replaced the actor for Metal Gear Solid V. Hayter was crushed by the decision, and fans were upset that their favourite Snake actor was left in the cold. Hayter had a notable falling out with the game’s creator, Hideo Kojima.

Speaking about his replacement and how it was handled, Hayter said, “It’s horrible. It’s humiliating.” Talking about fans asking if he’d played the latest game, Hayter said, “Yeah, that’d be 60 hours of humiliation I can’t wait to get to.” Hayter was not impressed with Kojima, saying, “I think he handled it pretty badly. I’ve got no particular love for Kojima. I respect him and I think he’s a brilliant game maker. I don’t know him as a person and as a businessman I was not impressed. So no, I don’t feel any need to go back and work for him again.”

RELATED: The 15 Most Powerful X-Men Characters of All Time Ranked

Multi-Talented

David Hayter’s talents as a screenwriter won him the Saturn Award for Best Writing for X-Men. The film was a box office hit and lit up critical consensus to become one of the standout films of the genre. Hayter grew up loving comics and developed a love for writing early on. His work on X-Men is a testament to his intimate knowledge of the characters and the comics.

Hayter is one of the few writers who could translate the psychology and characteristics of the characters from comics into film scripts. Much of the comic book and film industries are indebted to Hayten’s turn as a scribe for X-Men. The film’s success was due to Singer’s direction but, more importantly, to Hayter’s expert writing of the story and the characters.

The MCU’s success today is built on the success of X-Men during the early days of comic book movies. Hayter is one of the key figures who helped carve out the genre and laid the foundation for the success of comic book movies. David Hayter’s important role in film history and his essential contribution to the industry started from a humble love of comics and writing.

RELATED: Are the X-Men Coming to the MCU?

What do you think about Metal Gear Solid and X-Men’s uncanny connection?